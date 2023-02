U.S. Central Command said Friday that it killed an Islamic State leader in northeastern Syria on Thursday. The mission also left four service members and a service dog injured. Image courtesy of U.S. Central Command/UPI

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command said Friday it killed senior Islamic State leader Hamza al-Homsi during a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria late Thursday in a mission that left four U.S. service members and a service dog injured. In a brief statement from CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Fla., officials said four U.S. service members and a working dog were wounded in the attack, which was carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

CENTCOM said the attack involved an "explosion on the target" but did not give additional details on the attack or where in northeastern Syria the attack happened. Officials said the Americans injured are being treated at a U.S. military medical facility in Iraq.

One official told CNN three of the service members are in stable condition while a fourth service member sustained minor injuries and returned to duty. The working dog also was listed in stable condition.

CENTCOM reported on Wednesday that Ibrahim Al Qahtani died in a U.S. raid on Feb. 10 in Syria. Officials said in a Twitter post that it captured "multiple weapons, ammo, and a suicide belt" in the raid.

In January, the U.S. said it captured an Islamic State operative in eastern Syria. A helicopter assault operation also was conducted with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.