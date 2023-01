Air Force Senior Airmen Zackary Short and Keven Torres prepare to provide fuel to a U-28 Draco from a HC-130J Combat King II in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in late December.

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The United States captured an ISIS operative in eastern Syria, U.S. Central Command said Thursday. According to a press release, the helicopter assault operation occurred Wednesday, and was carried out in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Advertisement

CENTCOM did not name the target of the operation, but said "the individual was involved in the planning and facilitation of ISIS operations in and outside the region, as well as global recruiting efforts."

"This operation reaffirms CENTCOM's steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS," CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said.

U.S. operations against ISIS occur with very little public oversight. A 2021 investigation by The New York Times found that the U.S. military had drastically underreported civilian casualties during anti-ISIS operations.