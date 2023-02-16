Trending
Feb. 16, 2023 / 8:24 PM

FBI investigates death of Alabama inmate allegedly left naked on jail floor

By Joe Fisher
The Walker County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrests Anthony Mitchell on Jan. 12. Mitchell died in custody two weeks later after being kept naked in an empty cell for days, a lawsuit against the sheriff's office and jail alleges. Photo courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The FBI has joined an investigation into the death of a man who was in custody in an Alabama jail where he allegedly was left naked on the floor of an empty cell for several days.

Anthony Mitchell, 33, was held in the Walker County Jail from Jan. 12 until his death on Jan. 26, NBC News reports. Mitchell allegedly was kept in an empty cell, where he lay on the floor naked for days and was not given medical treatment until he was "limp."

Mitchell was arrested after a family member notified the Walker County Sheriff's Office of concerning comments he had made, the department said on Facebook.

His family filed a wrongful death suit against the sheriff's office and jail, claiming to have seen footage of Mitchell nude on the floor of his cell. It alleges that he was shocked with a stun gun, causing his false teeth to fall out within the first few days of his detainment, according to NBC.

AL.com reports that the lawsuit accuses the county jail of putting Mitchell in a freezer after tasing him. It cites Sheriff Nick Smith, jail staff, nurses and an investigator for abuse and medical neglect.

Though an official cause of death has not been revealed, the lawsuit claims Mitchell died of hypothermia, which occurs when a person's body temperature falls below 95 degrees, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officers had a brief standoff with Mitchell when they arrested him on Jan. 12. On arrival, the sheriff's office said Mitchell was "brandishing a handgun" and fired "at least one shot at deputies." The Walker County district attorney charged Mitchell with attempted murder. Officers found methamphetamine and heroin on the scene after making the arrest.

