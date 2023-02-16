Reports: FBI searched University of Delaware for Biden documents

A recent search of President Joe Biden's alma mater -- the University of Delaware -- did not immediately turn up any classified documents from his time in the U.S. Senate, according to reports. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The FBI performed two searches at the University of Delaware as part of their ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of past secret documents, according to reports. Sources told ABC News, CBS News and CNN that the searches were conducted recently as part of other reviews of former Biden documents with the consent of the president and did not yield any documents marked as classified, although some were taken in for further review. Advertisement

CNN reported that the search focused on archive materials from Biden's time as a U.S. senator as well as other documents Biden had sent to the university recently.

The searches took place over the past few weeks, with the first occurring at the end of January, while investigators returned again at the beginning of February, CBS News reported.

The University of Delaware is Biden's alma mater and its library is the custodian of Biden's papers from his time serving in the U.S. Senate.

"More than 1,850 boxes of archival records from the president's Senate career arrived at the Library on June 6, 2012," the library said on its website. "The collection, which also includes extensive electronic records and media, will remain closed pending completion of processing."

One source told ABC News that law enforcement is systematically examining locations where Biden previously had office space, lived or spent considerable time to ensure that any government materials that may be improperly stored are returned to the possession of the government.

About 10 classified documents were first found by the president's attorneys among Biden's documents in early November at the Penn Biden Center, sparking a larger investigation. Additional secret documents were found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Del. on Dec. 20.

Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. was also searched, where no classified documents were found. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to the investigation.

The search for classified documents made headlines last summer when the FBI raided the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump to retrieve classified documents. Since then, attorneys for ex-vice president Mike Pence said they found documents with classified markings at his suburban Indianapolis home.