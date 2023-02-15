Feb. 15 (UPI) -- At least one suspect opened fire Wednesday evening at a mall in El Paso, Texas, striking four people, including one who died, authorities said.

One person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting began at the Cielo Vista Mall, Sgt. Robert Gomez of the EL Paso Police Department said in a briefing, as officers continue to search the building for a possible second shooter.

"Mall scene is still active," the EL Paso Police Department tweeted. "Please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding."

Gomez said multiple calls of shots fired and of a possible active shooter at the mall were made at about 5:10 p.m., prompting units to respond to the scene.

Four people were found shot, and Gomez confirmed one person had died. The other three, he said, have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

Initial reports state the shooting occurred in or near the food court, but Gomez said he was unable to verify that at this time.

Concerning the cause of the shooting, Gomez said, "it's too early to discuss or speculate on motives."

A weapon has been recovered, but police were unsure if it was involved in the shooting.

A family reunification center has been opened at the nearby Burges High School's gym, the city tweeted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement he has spoken to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and has offered the state's "full support."

This is a developing story.