U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 9:53 PM

1 dead, 3 wounded in El Paso mall shooting; 1 suspect in custody

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- At least one suspect opened fire Wednesday evening at a mall in El Paso, Texas, striking four people, including one who died, authorities said.

One person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting began at the Cielo Vista Mall, Sgt. Robert Gomez of the EL Paso Police Department said in a briefing, as officers continue to search the building for a possible second shooter.

"Mall scene is still active," the EL Paso Police Department tweeted. "Please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding."

Gomez said multiple calls of shots fired and of a possible active shooter at the mall were made at about 5:10 p.m., prompting units to respond to the scene.

Four people were found shot, and Gomez confirmed one person had died. The other three, he said, have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

Initial reports state the shooting occurred in or near the food court, but Gomez said he was unable to verify that at this time.

Concerning the cause of the shooting, Gomez said, "it's too early to discuss or speculate on motives."

A weapon has been recovered, but police were unsure if it was involved in the shooting.

A family reunification center has been opened at the nearby Burges High School's gym, the city tweeted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement he has spoken to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and has offered the state's "full support."

This is a developing story.

Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students U.S. Marshals apprehend 830 priority fugitives across 10 cities

Latest Headlines

Rev. Al Sharpton leads Florida protest over rejected African American studies course
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Rev. Al Sharpton leads Florida protest over rejected African American studies course
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rev. Al Sharpton led hundreds in protest Wednesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration's rejection of the College Board's Advanced Placement course on African American studies.
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Congressional Budget Office has issued a warning that the United States government could face a debt ceiling crisis this summer if the current $31.4 trillion debt limit is not raised or suspended before then.
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Mike Pence does not intend on submitting to a subpoena from the Justice Department without a fight.
No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Officials say there are no survivors after a military helicopter crashed in northern Alabama Wednesday afternoon.
Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow cannabis advertising
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow cannabis advertising
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Twitter has become the first social media platform to allow "approved" cannabis companies to market their products in the United States, as Trulieve Cannabis Corp. revealed it is the first to launch campaigns.
$24M committed to helping schools, libraries provide remote learning during pandemic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
$24M committed to helping schools, libraries provide remote learning during pandemic
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission is committing more than $24 million in funding to help provide students in multiple states with digital services, the agency announced Monday.
Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Xochitl Torres Small, a grandchild of migrant farmworkers, to be nominated as USDA deputy secretary
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate former U.S. House Representative Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moderna promises free COVID-19 vaccines after U.S. public health emergency ends
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Moderna has announced it will continue to offer its COVID-19 vaccines for free, even after the U.S. government officially ends its public health emergency in May.
Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lansing, Mich., reaches settlement of lawsuit claiming religious discrimination
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lansing, Mich., will pay a former detention officer $50,000 in back pay to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit.
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Record number of Americans dissatisfied with gun laws, according to Gallup poll
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Americans' dissatisfaction with gun laws has reached an all-time high according to a Gallup poll, after the country averaged nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022.
