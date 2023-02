Michigan State Police said Friday that three bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building have been identified and family members of the victims are being notified before police publicly ID the bodies found. They are believed to be two missing rappers -- Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker -- and friend Montoya Givens. Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Michigan police sources told a Detroit newspaper Friday that the bodies of two missing rappers and a friend were found Thursday in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building. Michigan State Police tweeted late Thursday, "Multiple victims were located in the building. They have not been identified at this time. Detectives are currently obtaining search warrants to search the building and recover the victims."

Citing three police sources familiar with the investigation, The Detroit News said the bodies of rappers Armani Kelly and Dante Wicker and friend Montoya Givens were discovered in the basement of the apartment building.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw confirmed that "multiple victims" were found. He did not publicly confirm that the identities of the bodies.

Update #2: HTF detectives have been able to identify the victims in this investigation. Once we have made family notifications we will update here. pic.twitter.com/NWepzRLUzu— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 3, 2023

The three went missing Jan. 21 after rap performances featuring them at a Detroit club were cancelled.

Antoine Woods, a cousin of Wicker's, told the Detroit Free Press police had not told family that Wicker was among the victims. But Woods said his family believes "it's my cousin in there."

According to The Detroit News, police arrested a 15-year-old male who was driving Kelly's vehicle without a license plate in Warren last week. That led to the arrest of a man who allegedly told the teen to pick up the car on Detroit's west side.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer confirmed the 15-year-old has been charged in connection with possessing Kelly's vehicle.