Nov. 2, 2022 / 9:01 AM

Michigan St. suspends 4 more football players after tunnel melee with Michigan

By Alex Butler
Michigan State Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced suspensions for eight football players this week for their roles in an incident inside a tunnel after a loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6c67e4e2f1dbd8ce650c6f52d1267df1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Michigan State suspended top defender Jacoby Windmon and three more football players days after the school barred four other players for their roles in a stadium tunnel altercation after a loss to Michigan.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the suspensions Tuesday night. Windmon, a senior linebacker, leads the Spartans with 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles.

The incident occurred Saturday as players left the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Video footage of the melee later surfaced on social media and was caught by news cameras.

That footage showed a group of Spartans players crowding around and pushing and kicking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows as they walked through the tunnel on the way to the visitor's locker room.

Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were suspended for their roles in the melee. Grose and Windmon rank third and fifth, respectively, in tackles for the Spartans.

University of Michigan Police, campus leadership from both schools and the Big Ten Conference also are looking into the incident. All of the suspensions will remain in place until investigations are completed.

"We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor," Michigan State said Tuesday.

"We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter was we learn more."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that he expects "criminal charges" to be filed against Spartans players.

"There needs to be accountability," Harbaugh told reporters. "There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can't imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. It's clear what transpired. This is very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape.

"I'm coming from this from a perspective of being a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program, and we have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own, and I take that responsibility very seriously.

"An apology will not get the job done in this instance. There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable."

Harbaugh said McBurrows and fellow defensive back Gemon Green were injured during the incident. Harbaugh also said that Green, a starting cornerback, may not be cleared to play this weekend.

Michigan will face Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State will play Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Champagne, Ill.

