Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 9, 2022 / 4:27 PM

Michigan police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

By Doug Cunningham

June 9 (UPI) -- Kent County Michigan Prosecutor Chris Becker on Thursday charged Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement on the case:

Advertisement

"At the Department of Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months. We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court."

Schurr shot Lyoya during a scuffle following a traffic stop on April 4.

RELATED Rev. Al Sharpton demands name of police officer in eulogy for Patrick Lyoya

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

"I wouldn't charge it if I didn't think I could prove it," Becker told media gathered in the Michigan State Police precinct just northwest of Grand Rapids.

An autopsy ordered by Lyoya's family showed he had been shot in the back of the head.

RELATED Family-ordered autopsy says officer shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head

Family attorney Ven Johnson noted that although Lyoya did resist arrest, the autopsy shows he was "was not actively fighting this officer, hence you have no physical injuries to the knuckles, face, body."

Advertisement

Lyoya was a 26-year-old Congolese refugee. His killing led to protests in Grand Rapids, Detroit and elsewhere.

During the traffic stop, Lyoya appeared confused about what was happening and tried to pull away from the officer, leading to a struggle that ended with Schurr killing Lyoya.

RELATED Michigan protests continue after police shooting of immigrant

The shooting was investigated by the Michigan State Police.

RELATED Michigan authorities release body cam video of officer-involved shooting

Latest Headlines

FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI arrests Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Jan. 6 charges
June 9 (UPI) -- FBI agents on Thursday arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Research shows local GOP content was amplified after Facebook algorithm change
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Research shows local GOP content was amplified after Facebook algorithm change
June 9 (UPI) -- After a Facebook algorithm change, local Republican Party posts in 2019 were shared twice as much as local Democratic posts, according to new research published Wednesday.
Watch live: President Biden speaks at two Summit of the Americas events
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: President Biden speaks at two Summit of the Americas events
June 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver marks at the fourth CEO Summit of the Americas and during the opening plenary of the event Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.
First-time jobless filings jump to third-highest total of 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First-time jobless filings jump to third-highest total of 2022
June 9 (UPI) -- A seasonally adjusted 229,000 people filed for unemployment insurance for the first time last week, the most to do so since January and the third-highest total this year, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Survey: For many, wages up almost 5% this year and more hikes are coming
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Survey: For many, wages up almost 5% this year and more hikes are coming
June 9 (UPI) -- As inflation hovers at a 40-year high and with many wages already up by almost 5% this year, some U.S. employers are looking to raise worker pay again this year, according to a survey.
Biden administration proposes new standards for national EV charging network
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration proposes new standards for national EV charging network
June 9 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Thursday proposed new standards for a national electric charging network for electric vehicles so charge stations will be as accessible as gas stations.
Hawaii tour helicopter crash injures 6, 2 seriously
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hawaii tour helicopter crash injures 6, 2 seriously
June 9 (UPI) -- A pilot and five passengers survived a tour helicopter crash on a remote Hawaii Island lava field on Wednesday evening, but two were seriously injured.
Average price for gas in U.S. reaches $5 per gallon, GasBuddy says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Average price for gas in U.S. reaches $5 per gallon, GasBuddy says
June 9 (UPI) -- The national average for gas prices in the United States has surpassed the $5 mark for the first time in history, according to one measure on Thursday.
1 of 3 Missouri jail escapees found in Wyoming
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
1 of 3 Missouri jail escapees found in Wyoming
June 9 (UPI) -- One of three inmates who escaped Missouri jail last week was captured in Wyoming but two others remained at large.
In appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel,' Biden blames NRA, GOP for failing to control gun violence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel,' Biden blames NRA, GOP for failing to control gun violence
June 9 (UPI) -- On his visit to California to attend a summit, President Biden stopped by for a rare appearance on the late-night talk show circuit and spoke with Jimmy Kimmel about a range of issues, including gun violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two Colombian shipwrecks found near galleon holding lost treasure
Two Colombian shipwrecks found near galleon holding lost treasure
Zelensky: 'Difficult' battle for Severodonetsk may determine future of Ukraine
Zelensky: 'Difficult' battle for Severodonetsk may determine future of Ukraine
Supreme Court rules against man who sued border patrol officer
Supreme Court rules against man who sued border patrol officer
WHO warns of 'real' risk that monkeypox could spread in nonendemic countries
WHO warns of 'real' risk that monkeypox could spread in nonendemic countries
Dow Jones falls 269 points as markets snap two-day winning streaks
Dow Jones falls 269 points as markets snap two-day winning streaks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement