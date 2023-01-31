Trending
ChargePoint teams up with AI leader Stem to support EV networks

Charging station plans are advancing along with increased sales of electric vehicles.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
ChargePoint Holdings and AI leader Stem said they were looking to improve the availability of EV charging solutions amid a growing consumer market. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
ChargePoint Holdings and AI leader Stem said they were looking to improve the availability of EV charging solutions amid a growing consumer market. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ChargePoint Holdings said Tuesday it teamed up with artificial-intelligence leader Stem to improve availability of EV charging stations across the U.S. highway system.

"By combining EV charging with battery storage and AI-driven energy management, EV site hosts can benefit from lower operating costs and added energy resiliency," ChargePoint stated.

The International Energy Agency said there are few areas in the changing energy landscape that are as dynamic as electric vehicles. Roughly 10% of all cars sold globally in 2021, the last full year for which the IEA published data, were electric and more EVs were sold in a week that year on average than during all of 2012.

Charging infrastructure is catching up. On Monday, retail fueling company TravelCenters of America, known simply as TA, committed to buying 1,000 direct current, fast-charging outlets from Electrify America for installation at its service centers over the next five years.

For consumers, there's something of a price war in the EV market as rival companies compete for market share. Ford and Tesla have announced plans to lower the sticker price for their EV lines this year.

ChargePoint and Stem said they'd work together to capitalize on some of the federal incentives outlined for EVs, including some $7.5 billion in funding in last year's bipartisan infrastructure bill for charging stations.

"An integrated ChargePoint and Stem solution broadens the number of sites that can support high-speed charging economically at scale," CharePoint CEO Pasquale Romano said.

