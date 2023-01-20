Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 2:19 PM

GM to invest $918M in four U.S. manufacturing cites

By Doug Cunningham
GM said Friday is will invest $918 million in four of its U.S. manufacturing facilities. The Flint, Michigan engine plant will get $579 million to build the sixth-generation GM V-8 engine. GM Bay City, Michigan, Defiance, Ohio and Rochester, New York plants will also get millions in new investments. Photo courtesy of GM
GM said Friday is will invest $918 million in four of its U.S. manufacturing facilities. The Flint, Michigan engine plant will get $579 million to build the sixth-generation GM V-8 engine. GM Bay City, Michigan, Defiance, Ohio and Rochester, New York plants will also get millions in new investments. Photo courtesy of GM

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- General Motors will invest $918 million in four U.S. auto manufacturing sites to prepare the facilities for its sixth generation small block V-8 engine and to support EV production.

"Today we are announcing significant investments to strengthen our industry-leading lineup of full-size pickups and SUVs by preparing four U.S. facilities to build GM's sixth generation Small Block V-8 engine," GM executive VP Gerald Johnson said in a statement. "These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members in Flint, Bay City, Rochester and Defiance, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and provide job security at these plants for years to come."

Advertisement

The Flint Engine Operations plant in Michigan will get $579 million for new V-8 engine production.

GM will invest $216 million in its Bay City, Mich., GPS plant to support Flint engine production.

RELATED GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota

Defiance, Ohio will get a $55 million GM investment, including $8 million to "support future EV strategies" according to GM.

In Rochester, N.Y., GM plans to invest $68 million, including $56 million for battery pack cooling lines for EV production.

GM has more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers in the United States.

Advertisement

GM said in its statement Friday that it has invested more than $37 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 2013, including the Ultium Cells LLC joint venture EV battery plants.

In December, workers at the Ultium Cells in Warren, Ohio, became the first joint-venture EV facility to join the United Auto Workers union.

"Our union celebrates the announcement of these new investments into our GM facilities, which will benefit our members at Locals 659 (Flint, Mich.), 362 (Bay City, Mich.), 211 (Defiance, Ohio) and 1097 (Rochester, N.Y.)," said UAW President Ray Curry in a statement. "The skill and dedication of UAW members are a key part of GM's success, and this investment recognizes that our members will remain a vital part of GM's future."

The U.S. Department of Energy reached an agreement in December on a $2.5 billion loan to construct three electric vehicle battery facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

Read More

GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers

Latest Headlines

Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes decreased for an 11th consecutive month in December 2022. The percentage of first-time buyers purchasing homes is at the lowest yearly average the National Association of Realtors has recorded.
New York man gets 60 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York man gets 60 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man convicted of abusing several students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York over a decade, was handed a 60-year federal prison sentence Friday.
USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The USNS Earl Warren will be christened in San Diego on Saturday morning, Navy officials said in a statement.
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump Friday, withdrew a lawsuit from Federal Court in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- In a continued breakdown of the cryptocurrency industry, virtual lender Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Thursday, listing liabilities of up to $11 billion.
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The head of upstream energy services company Schlumberger said there's a "very compelling" case for a strong 2023.
MARC trains stalled Friday morning because of communication outage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
MARC trains stalled Friday morning because of communication outage
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A communication interruption forced the Maryland Transit Administration on Friday morning to cancel until mid-morning on all MARC trains that runs on the busy routes between Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A former employee was killed after he shot and wounded a person in an Indiana Walmart Thursday, according to Evansville Police.
No sign of relief at the pump for U.S. motorists
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No sign of relief at the pump for U.S. motorists
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Healthy demand during a mild winter is supporting the price at the pump.
Google says it will lay off 12,000 employees
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google says it will lay off 12,000 employees
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Google announced Friday that it plans to lay off 12,000 employees in the latest move to downsize by a tech company as the industry struggles through a changing economic landscape and heightened scrutiny.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement