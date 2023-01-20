GM to invest $918M in four U.S. manufacturing cites

GM said Friday is will invest $918 million in four of its U.S. manufacturing facilities. The Flint, Michigan engine plant will get $579 million to build the sixth-generation GM V-8 engine. GM Bay City, Michigan, Defiance, Ohio and Rochester, New York plants will also get millions in new investments. Photo courtesy of GM

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- General Motors will invest $918 million in four U.S. auto manufacturing sites to prepare the facilities for its sixth generation small block V-8 engine and to support EV production. "Today we are announcing significant investments to strengthen our industry-leading lineup of full-size pickups and SUVs by preparing four U.S. facilities to build GM's sixth generation Small Block V-8 engine," GM executive VP Gerald Johnson said in a statement. "These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members in Flint, Bay City, Rochester and Defiance, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and provide job security at these plants for years to come." Advertisement

The Flint Engine Operations plant in Michigan will get $579 million for new V-8 engine production.

GM will invest $216 million in its Bay City, Mich., GPS plant to support Flint engine production.

Defiance, Ohio will get a $55 million GM investment, including $8 million to "support future EV strategies" according to GM.

In Rochester, N.Y., GM plans to invest $68 million, including $56 million for battery pack cooling lines for EV production.

GM has more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers in the United States.

GM said in its statement Friday that it has invested more than $37 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 2013, including the Ultium Cells LLC joint venture EV battery plants.

In December, workers at the Ultium Cells in Warren, Ohio, became the first joint-venture EV facility to join the United Auto Workers union.

"Our union celebrates the announcement of these new investments into our GM facilities, which will benefit our members at Locals 659 (Flint, Mich.), 362 (Bay City, Mich.), 211 (Defiance, Ohio) and 1097 (Rochester, N.Y.)," said UAW President Ray Curry in a statement. "The skill and dedication of UAW members are a key part of GM's success, and this investment recognizes that our members will remain a vital part of GM's future."

The U.S. Department of Energy reached an agreement in December on a $2.5 billion loan to construct three electric vehicle battery facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

