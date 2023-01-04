Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 8:07 PM

GM reclaims vehicle sales crown from Toyota

By Simon Druker
1/3
General Motors road a 41% increase in year-over-year sales during the fourth quarter to surpass Toyota as the highest-selling vehicle maker in the United States in 2022, according to sales figures released Wednesday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/00d64ab6453c12ba3f6c916044a7833e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
General Motors road a 41% increase in year-over-year sales during the fourth quarter to surpass Toyota as the highest-selling vehicle maker in the United States in 2022, according to sales figures released Wednesday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- General Motors saw a 41% increase in year-over-year sales during the fourth quarter, surpassing Toyota as the high-selling vehicle maker in the United States, according to sales figures released Wednesday.

The Detroit-based automaker sold 2.27 million vehicles in the United States in 2022, an increase of 2.5% over 2021. That included a 41.4% increase during the final quarter.

Advertisement

Toyota's U.S. vehicle sales amounted to 2.1 million in 2022, a 9.6% drop from 2021.

This comes after the Japanese auto giant surprised analysts and beat out GM by 114,034 vehicle sales in 2021.That marked the first time since 1931 GM did not top the list.

RELATED Consumers paid record-high car payments in 4th quarter 2022

Toyota executives blamed supply chain problems for the company's fall in the rankings, particularly when it comes to semiconductor chips.

Honda seems poised for the biggest sales decline in 2022, according to analyst Cox Automotive.

GM continues to lag behind Toyota as far as all-electric vehicle sales, having moved away from hybrids. Sales of EVs accounted for only around 2% of all of GM's sales for the year.

RELATED Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car

The news comes a month after a Toyota-led consortium to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered pick-up secured British government funding.

Advertisement

The Hilux hydrogen-powered pick-up will be developed at Toyota's plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire, Toyota Manufacturing U.K. Managing Director Richard Kenworthy said in a statement announcing the funding.

In October, GM announced it was launching a new business unit that would offer everything from solar panels to electric vehicle charging stations for homes, as well as connections to the grid. The new business line called GM Energy will offer a laundry list of clean energy options, from solar products to cloud management tools and charging stations.

RELATED Unicycle rider nears end of Maine to Florida journey

GM gained 2.56% on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, closing at $34.69 while Toyota was up 0.60% in early Thursday trading on the Japan Exchange Group.

Latest Headlines

Teacher's MAGA hat protected speech under First Amendment, appeals court rules
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Teacher's MAGA hat protected speech under First Amendment, appeals court rules
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court panel has ruled in favor of a Washington state science teacher who brought a "Make America Great Again" hat to cultural sensitivity training, saying the hat is protected free speech.
$500,000 offered in Washington D.C., pipe bomber case
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
$500,000 offered in Washington D.C., pipe bomber case
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters has increased from $100,000 to $500,000.
Consumers paid record-high car payments in 4th quarter 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumers paid record-high car payments in 4th quarter 2022
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rising interest rates and a plummeting used car market have car buyers ponying up obscene monthly car payments and at a high rate.
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A high school student was killed and four other students were injured Wednesday in a shooting outside of a Baltimore shopping center.
Sopranos New Jersey home on the market
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sopranos New Jersey home on the market
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The New Jersey home that served as one of the locations for the award-winning drama series The Sopranos is now on the market.
Biden announces he will visit U.S. -Mexico border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden announces he will visit U.S. -Mexico border
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border when he travels to the country next week, he said Wednesday.
Texas kidnapping suspect released on $50,000 bond
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas kidnapping suspect released on $50,000 bond
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas man accused of kidnapping, starving and assaulting a woman he met on the dating app Bumble is now free on bond.
'Varsity Blues' college cheating mastermind Rick Singer given 3 1/2 years in prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Varsity Blues' college cheating mastermind Rick Singer given 3 1/2 years in prison
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rick Singer, who pleaded guilty to engineering the college bribery scheme known as "Varsity Blues," has been sentenced to 42 months in prison plus three years of supervised release.
Consumer Electronics Show features latest in laptops, gaming and robotics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Consumer Electronics Show features latest in laptops, gaming and robotics
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- BMW and AMD CEOs will deliver keynote remarks at the Consumer Electronics Show conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday night in Las Vegas as the annual gathering of industry leaders shows off the latest in innovative tech.
Many workers say they are underpaid, survey finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Many workers say they are underpaid, survey finds
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Inflation has many U.S. workers feeling like their salary is not enough to keep up with costs, and a new study by Finance Buzz found that many feel like they are underpaid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement