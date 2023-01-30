TravelCenters of America to install EV chargers

1/2

TravelCenters of America plans to bring more EV charging networks to its retail outlets through a partnership with Electrify America. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Retail fueling company TravelCenters of America announced plans Monday to put charging stations for electric vehicles at about 70% of its stations over the next five years. Known by its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq TA, the company said it reached an agreement with Electrify America, which boasts one of the largest footprints for EV chargers in the country, to deploy units across its portfolio. Advertisement

For undisclosed terms, TA committed to around 1,000 direct current, fast-charging outlets from Electrify American to install them at 200 locations along major U.S. highways over the next five years. That represents about 70% of the existing TA stations across the country.

"TA's large locations with expansive amenities are attractive to EV motorists and we are committed to expanding our EV charging infrastructure to accommodate this growing number of EV drivers over time," Jon Pertchik, the CEO of TravelCenters of America, said.

Electrify America will be in charge of installation, operations and maintenance at the locations, as well as any necessary permitting. The company will also put the TA locations on its cell-based app to cater better to consumers.

The International Energy Agency has reported remarkable progress in the adoption of electric vehicles. The 2 million or so sold during the first quarter of 2022 represented a 75% increase over the same period the prior year.

U.S. consumers, for their part, can get tax credits toward the purchase of a new EV under provisions outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act. Retailers, from Ford to Tesla, are also lowering their sticker prices to incentivize demand.