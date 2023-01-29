Advertisement
Jan. 29, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps

By Joe Fisher
A Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and still active on dating sites, police say. Photo courtesy of Grants Pass Police Department/Facebook
A Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and still active on dating sites, police say. Photo courtesy of Grants Pass Police Department/Facebook

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and still active on dating sites, police said.

Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook.

"It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color," the department said.

"The Grants Pass Police Department asks the public to pay particular attention to Foster's facial structure and eyes since those features are very difficult to change."

Foster is accused of holding a woman against her will and torturing her in Oregon.

He also allegedly kept a woman in Nevada captive for about two weeks in 2019, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. During that time he burned her with lye and shaved her head. When she escaped she had broken ribs and two black eyes. He was later convicted.

Foster faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. The victim is in critical condition, according to the police department.

Search warrants were served at a residence Foster was believed to be at earlier this week. Foster evaded law enforcement and is believed to have received assistance in his escape.

Tina Marie Jones, a 68-year-old Wolf Creek, Ore., resident was arrested for hindering prosecution in connection to the search.

The Grants Pass police have opened a hotline for tips at 541-237-5607 and are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to Foster's arrest.

Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax

