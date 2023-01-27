Trending
Jan. 27, 2023 / 4:27 PM

Memphis police on alert for possible unrest when Tyre Nichols video released today

By Patrick Hilsman
Tyre Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being detained by an elite unit of the Memphis Police on Jan. 7. An independent autopsy ordered by his family concluded that he was beaten severely. Photo courtesy of Nichols family attorney Benjamin Crump/Instagram
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Memphis police are on high alert as authorities prepare to release video footage of the police encounter that preceded the death of Tyre Nichols. Five former Memphis police officers have been charged in the death of the 29-year-old FedEx employee and father.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says footage from the police encounter earlier this month will be released at 6 p.m. local time Friday. Police say the footage will be uploaded to YouTube in four parts and will feature footage from body cameras and surveillance cameras in the area. Officials who have seen footage of the arrest describe it as "appalling," and local police are preparing for potential unrest.

Former police officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, Demetrius Haley, and Desmond Mills Jr. were charged with multiple counts, including second-degree murder and kidnapping, and taken into custody on Thursday.

As of Friday, all five have posted bail and have been released from county jail.

The five officers were members of an elite police unit known as Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, commonly referred to as "Scorpion." The unit was founded in 2021 and was touted as a solution to gang-related crime. But the unit also has been accused of singling out specific neighborhoods for law enforcement.

Nicholas' family commissioned an independent autopsy that concluded that Nichols suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023," according to a statement from Nichols family attorney Benjamin Crump.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Thursday condemning the killing and encouraging peaceful protests in place of violence.

"Public trust is the foundation of public safety, and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken," the president said. "Tyre's death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all."

Reactions from officials who have seen body-camera video of Nichols' arrest have expressed outrage.

"I have seen the video myself and I will tell you I was appalled. I'm struggling to find a stronger word, but I will just tell you I was appalled," FBI director Christopher Wray said during a press conference Friday.

Nichols' family has joined officials in calling for calm, with Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, urging peaceful protests. "I don't want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets, because that's not what my son stood for," Wells said during a vigil for Tyre on Thursday, "and if you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully."

Attorney General Merrick Garland echoed Wells' calls for calm during a press conference Friday.

"Expressions of concern when people see this video, we urge that they be peaceful and nonviolent, that's what the family has urged and that, of course, is what the Justice Department urges, as well," Garland said.

Two members of the Memphis fire department are also under investigation for their conduct during the events leading up to Nichol's death.

