Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 28, 2023 / 1:34 PM

3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

By Simon Druker

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and four more injured after a shooting in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said Saturday, marking the latest in a string of California mass shootings.

Police did not immediately provide any details on what led up to the shooting, or any information about a potential suspect.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Police Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told reporters officers responded to a 911 call early Saturday in the neighborhood and upon arrival found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men and one woman were later confirmed dead at the scene in the Santa Monica Mountains area of Los Angeles, he said.

RELATED At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue

Police later confirmed the shooting happened during a party, although it remained unclear if the victims were shot inside or outside the house, where forensic crews were still scouring the property and nearby street on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Times reported the home is a short-term rental property and that the three slaying victims were killed with a gun and found inside a vehicle at the property.

The four wounded people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Advertisement

The incident marked the latest in a series of mass shooting that have shaken the state this month, coming exactly one week after an attack at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., left 11 people dead and nine others injured.

Also this week, a 67-year-old suspect was charged with killing seven people at a pair of mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

And on Jan. 16, six people were shot to death in Goshen, Calif., in a suspected drug-related rampage whose victims included a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby.

Read More

Suspect in Half Moon Bay killings charged with murder as more victims identified VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence

Latest Headlines

Minn. Senate passes law guaranteeing right to abortion, reproductive care
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Minn. Senate passes law guaranteeing right to abortion, reproductive care
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Minnesota's Senate acted on party lines Saturday to pass a bill guaranteeing a woman's right to abortion and other reproductive care, all but assuring it will become state law.
Protesters gather across U.S. in wake of Tyre Nichols beating video
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Protesters gather across U.S. in wake of Tyre Nichols beating video
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Protesters took to the streets in cities across the country on Friday following the release of video of the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later.
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Two Tennessee sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis are under investigation in connection with the incident, officials said. 
Jan. 6 rioter who maced Capitol Officer Sicknick draws 80-month sentence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who maced Capitol Officer Sicknick draws 80-month sentence
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jan. 6 rioter Julian Khater, who sprayed the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and others in the face with mace during the insurrection, has drawn an 80-month jail sentence. 
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
Republican National Committee re-elects Ronna McDaniel as its leader
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Republican National Committee re-elects Ronna McDaniel as its leader
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Overcoming a surprise challenger Friday, Ronna McDaniel was re-elected to chair the Republican National Committee for the fourth time.
San Francisco court releases Paul Pelosi attack video
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
San Francisco court releases Paul Pelosi attack video
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The police video of the Oct. 28 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi was released Friday by a San Francisco court. It shows the assailant and Pelosi both grasping a hammer held by the attacker, who then suddenly strikes Pelosi.
Prosecutors name 3 in murder-for-hire scheme against Iranian critic in U.S.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Prosecutors name 3 in murder-for-hire scheme against Iranian critic in U.S.
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A New York federal court on Friday unseal charges against three members of an Eastern Europe crime group in connection with a murder-for-hire scheme against Brooklyn-based journalist and Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad
Chevron's revenue from 2022 was more than double year-ago levels
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chevron's revenue from 2022 was more than double year-ago levels
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Chevron reported strong production levels, but a focus on shareholder returns could frustrate a White House worried about supply-side shortages.
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said that it filed a civil complaint in New York against two firearms companies for illegally selling machine guns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
World Health Organization updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
Justice Department files complaint against N.Y. companies for selling machine guns
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Record rainfall paralyzes New Zealand's north island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement