3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and four more injured after a shooting in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said Saturday, marking the latest in a string of California mass shootings.

Police did not immediately provide any details on what led up to the shooting, or any information about a potential suspect.

Los Angeles Police Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told reporters officers responded to a 911 call early Saturday in the neighborhood and upon arrival found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men and one woman were later confirmed dead at the scene in the Santa Monica Mountains area of Los Angeles, he said.

RELATED At least seven killed by gunman in terror attack on Jerusalem synagogue

Police later confirmed the shooting happened during a party, although it remained unclear if the victims were shot inside or outside the house, where forensic crews were still scouring the property and nearby street on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Times reported the home is a short-term rental property and that the three slaying victims were killed with a gun and found inside a vehicle at the property.

The four wounded people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The incident marked the latest in a series of mass shooting that have shaken the state this month, coming exactly one week after an attack at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., left 11 people dead and nine others injured.

Also this week, a 67-year-old suspect was charged with killing seven people at a pair of mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

And on Jan. 16, six people were shot to death in Goshen, Calif., in a suspected drug-related rampage whose victims included a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby.