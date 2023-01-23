Two Monterey Park mass shooting victims identified

1/5

Authorities Monday identified two of the deceased victims from Saturday's late-night mass shooting in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif.

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities Monday identified two of the victims from Saturday's late-night mass shooting in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, as two of the 10 people killed during the shooting. Advertisement

Three other women and five men were killed, and their identities have yet to be made public. Another 10 people were injured in the shooting, seven of whom remain in the hospital.

Suspected gunman Huu Can Tran then drove to a second location in nearby Alhambra, Calif. After the suspect walked inside brandishing a gun, a member of the public wrestled it away, causing Tran to retreat to his vehicle.

Police later found Tran dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tactical officers in Torrance, Calif., found the 72-year-old slumped over the steering wheel of a van in the parking lot of a strip mall around 30 miles from the site of the shooting.

Authorities have not said what if any relationship Tran had with the victims, who are all in their 50s, 60s and 70s, the coroner confirmed.

The attack coincided with the start of the Lunar New Year. The area has a large Asian population.

Originally from China, Tran reportedly frequented the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in San Gabriel Valley, even meeting his former wife there. The two divorced in 2006, court records show.

A vigil is schedule to take place Monday night to remember the victims.