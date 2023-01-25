Victims of Half Moon Bay shooting identified

1/2

Law enforcement officers walk toward the scene of a mass shooting at Mountain Mushroom Farm in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Tuesday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office coroner revealed the identities of six of the people who were killed in a shooting at two separate locations along Half Moon Bay, Calif. San Francisco's KRON 4 reports the victims as: Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco

Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach

Yetao Bing, 43, residence unknown

Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco

Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay Advertisement

The seventh victim was identified as Jose Romero Perez, according to a criminal complaint by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Pedro Romero Perez was injured in the shooting but survived.

Jimenez was a supervisor at Concord Farms, family members told KRON 4 and ABC 7 San Francisco.

Chunli Zhao, the 67-year-old alleged gunman, will appear in court for arraignment on Wednesday. He is accused of opening fire at two farms about two-miles apart on Monday, including at Mountain Mushroom Farm, where he was employed.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Zhao will be charged with homicide for the victims killed, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the incident is believed to be workplace violence, though the only known connection between Zhao and his victims is that some may have been coworkers.

Zhao was armed with a semiautomatic handgun. He was discovered in his vehicle at a police substation by deputies on Monday evening. He exited the vehicle at the command of a deputy and was taken into custody without incident.