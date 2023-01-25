Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 5:22 PM

Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates

By Joe Fisher
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections keeps prisoners in custody beyond the dates they are meant to be released, the Justice Department said in a statement Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections keeps prisoners in custody beyond the dates they are meant to be released, the Justice Department said in a statement Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections keeps prisoners in custody beyond the dates they are meant to be released, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

In a press release, the Justice Department said it concluded the Louisiana Department of Corrections "routinely" violates the Fourteenth Amendment rights of prisoners by denying timely release.

Advertisement

Between January and April 2022, more than 26% of the people released from the prison system were released after the end of their sentence. About 24% were held for an extra 90 days or more. This resulted in more than $850,000 fines against the LDOC, or an estimated $2.5 million per year.

"There is an obligation both to incarcerated persons and the taxpayers not to keep someone incarcerated for longer than they should be," said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana.

RELATED Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison letter to former President Donald Trump

"This can be costly from a physical and mental standpoint for the incarcerated individual and a waste of money for the taxpayer. Timely release is not only a legal obligation, but arguably of equal importance, a moral obligation."

As required by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, the Justice Department provided LDOC with written notice of the facts of its case, as well as remedial measures to address them.

Advertisement

The findings from the Justice Department suggest the LDOC has failed to release people on time for at least 10 years.

RELATED Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website

The investigation into the department of corrections began in December 2020 under the Justice Department's Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons division.

""It is the job of the U.S. Department of Justice to protect the constitutional rights of every person, including individuals who are incarcerated," said U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. for the Middle District of Louisiana.

"While all government agencies operate under constraints, that is no excuse for violating the rights of people who have served their sentences and are ready to start their lives anew."

RELATED 2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities

In 2021, 12,572 people were released from prison by the LDOC. Eight percent were full time releases and more than 84% were granted good-time releases, which is a credit-based release for good behavior. More than 90% served five years or less.

Latest Headlines

Chicago high-rise fire kills 1, leaves building partially uninhabitable
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Chicago high-rise fire kills 1, leaves building partially uninhabitable
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- One person is dead and investigators are now looking into the cause of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Chicago Wednesday morning.
AT&T says it 'met or surpassed' 2022 profitability targets, added subscribers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AT&T says it 'met or surpassed' 2022 profitability targets, added subscribers
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- AT&T reported fourth-quarter and full year financial results in a statement Wednesday that were higher than Wall Street estimates. AT&T's stock price was up on the news.
Va. school accused of ignoring warnings that 6-year-old had gun
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Va. school accused of ignoring warnings that 6-year-old had gun
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The shooting of elementary school teacher Abby Zwerner was preventable had school administrators heeded warnings that a 6-year-old student was armed, an attorney for the teacher said Wednesday.
Jill Biden's inaugural attire added to the Smithsonian Museum Of American History
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jill Biden's inaugural attire added to the Smithsonian Museum Of American History
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's 2021 Inauguration Day attire will be in the Smithsonian's Museum of American History Thursday. Biden attended a ceremony Wednesday presenting her inauguration outfits to the museum.
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison letter to former President Donald Trump
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison letter to former President Donald Trump
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A woman pleaded guilty to sending letters with poison in them to former President Donald Trump and eight others, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal court has convicted Christopher William Kuehner, 38, of Washington state of engaging in a child-exploitation enterprise as a prominent member of the website Rapey.su.
'Rick and Morty' will continue without Justin Roiland after abuse charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Rick and Morty' will continue without Justin Roiland after abuse charges
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Adult Swim has discontinued its relationship with "Rick and Morty" co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland, but has confirmed the show will continue and is currently in production for its seventh season.
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- It remains a seller's market, with December marking yet another month for an increase in the price of a single-family home.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sempra said it's ready to make plans to start construction in an LNG export facility in Port Arthur, Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement