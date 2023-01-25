Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 1:51 PM

Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison letter to former President Donald Trump

By Joe Fisher
A woman pleaded guilty to sending letters with poison in them to former President Donald Trump and eight others, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
A woman pleaded guilty to sending letters with poison in them to former President Donald Trump and eight others, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A woman pleaded guilty to sending letters with poison in them to former President Donald Trump and eight others, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a dual citizen of Canada and France, faces more than 21 years in prison if her plea deal is accepted by the federal court. Ferrier admitted to making the poison ricin at her home in Quebec.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old wrote letters to Trump and eight law enforcement officials in Texas, then placed ricin with the letters and mailed them.

Ferrier was arrested entering the United States at Peace Bridge Border Crossing in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sept. 20, 2020. She was in possession of a loaded firearm and hundreds of rounds of ammunition when law enforcement made contact with her.

RELATED Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website

Prior to being arrested, Ferrier had tweeted "please shoot trump in the face." Her letter to Trump told him to "give up and remove [his] application for this election." She also used threatening language in the letter.

Her guilty plea includes admitting to using a prohibited biological material. Ricin is a waste byproduct made while processing castor beans. It is found naturally in castor beans. It has been used experimentally to kill cancer cells, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Ricin poisoning can be fatal, though the CDC said accidental poisoning is highly unlikely. If inhaled, ingested or injected into a person's body, the poison attacks human cells by cutting off their production of protein, leading to the death of the cells.

RELATED 2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities

There is not an antidote to ricin poisoning but it can be treated if detected quickly enough.

Ferrier is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26. Her sentence may be adjusted based on federal guidelines and the discretion of the judge.

RELATED Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action

Latest Headlines

Jill Biden's inaugural attire added to the Smithsonian Museum Of American History
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jill Biden's inaugural attire added to the Smithsonian Museum Of American History
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's 2021 Inauguration Day attire will be in the Smithsonian's Museum of American History Thursday. Biden attended a ceremony Wednesday presenting her inauguration outfits to the museum.
Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal court has convicted Christopher William Kuehner, 38, of Washington state of engaging in a child-exploitation enterprise as a prominent member of the website Rapey.su.
'Rick and Morty' will continue without Justin Roiland after abuse charges
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
'Rick and Morty' will continue without Justin Roiland after abuse charges
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Adult Swim has discontinued its relationship with "Rick and Morty" co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland, but has confirmed the show will continue and is currently in production for its seventh season.
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- It remains a seller's market, with December marking yet another month for an increase in the price of a single-family home.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sempra said it's ready to make plans to start construction in an LNG export facility in Port Arthur, Texas.
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A manual mistake in the Sell Short Restriction caused erratic stock price volatility and trading halts Tuesday, according to the New York Stock Exchange. Prices for hundreds of stocks were affected by the glitch.
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
New York assembly passes constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New York assembly passes constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- New York state legislators have passed a constitutional amendment to expand protections from discrimination that will enshrine the right to abortion.
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Twenty GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's recently unveiled plan to stymie irregular migration, saying it illegally creates a pathway into the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement