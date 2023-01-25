Trending
Jan. 25, 2023 / 1:36 PM

Washington state man, others convicted on child-exploitation charges related to website

By Doug Cunningham
The Justice Department said Wednesday a Washington state man and three co-conspirators have been convicted in federal court for engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Christopher William Kuehner, 38, enticed minor girls to produce child sexual abuse material for members of the now defunct web site Rapey.su, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Justice Department said Wednesday a Washington state man and three co-conspirators have been convicted in federal court for engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Christopher William Kuehner, 38, enticed minor girls to produce child sexual abuse material for members of the now defunct web site Rapey.su, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal court has convicted Christopher William Kuehner, 38, of Washington state of engaging in a child-exploitation enterprise as a prominent member of the website Rapey.su.

According to a statement Wednesday from the Justice Department that cited court documents and evidence, Kuehner "repeatedly induced and enticed minor girls to produce child sexual abuse material for both him and the other members of the website."

Homeland Security Investigations seized and shut down the website in December 2020.

Kuehner, of Bremerton, Wash., will be sentenced April 25.

In Wednesday's statement, the Justice Department cited Kuehner's co-conspirators who previously have pleaded guilty for their roles in the enterprise.

The co-conspirators who pleaded guilty are:

  • Jacob Royce Mullins, 20, of South Webster, Ohio
  • Kyle William Leishear, 43, of Bayonet Point, Fla.
  • Matthew Martin, 25, of Lancaster, Wis.

Mullins and Martin are scheduled for sentencing April 25, as well. Leishear's sentencing is set for May 9. They each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In a related case last year, a federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia convicted Ashley Kolhoff, 22, of Port Clinton, Ohio, of production of pornography related to her participation in Rapey.su.

This case was brought as part of the Justice Department's Project Safe Childhood initiative launched in 2006 to address child sexual exploitation.

