Jan. 24, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Reports: Classified docs found at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home

By Clyde Hughes
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks back to his office after greeting staff members outside the West Wing of the White House on January 19, 2021. Pence's attorney said classified documents were found in his home in suburban Indiana over the weekend. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sources told several news outlets on Tuesday that classified documents have been found inside the home of former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend as a probe over such documents appears to be widening.

ABC News, CNN and The Hill all quoted sources that confirmed that lawyers for Pence found about a dozen documents inside in home in suburban Indianapolis. Authorities have found such top secret documents in the office and home of President Joe Biden and the Mar-a-Largo home of former President Donald Trump.

Sources told CNN that the FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division are reviewing what was found in Pence's home after an attorney located them. The sources said the search was done in light of classified materials being found in the home and private office of Biden.

Pence told ABC News in November that he did not take any classified documents from the White House.

"There'd be no reason to have classified documents, particularly if they were in an unprotected area," he said to ABC News then.

The Hill reported that an attorney for Pence wrote to the National Archives that a small group of secret documents were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Pence's home at the end of his time in office.

The lawyer told the Archives that Pence was "unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," according to The Hill.

Biden's personal attorney said on Saturday, that six documents marked as classified were found at his home office in Wilmington, Del. Eleven other documents have been found in multiple location, those connected with Biden's investigation said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the discovery of the documents.

