Jan. 21, 2023 / 8:29 PM

Justice Department finds 6 more documents at Biden's Del. office

By Danielle Haynes
President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 13. Biden's personal lawyer said Justice Department officials found more classified documents at his office at his Wilmington, Del., residence. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 13. Biden's personal lawyer said Justice Department officials found more classified documents at his office at his Wilmington, Del., residence. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Justice Department authorities found six more documents marked as classified at the Wilmington, Del., home office of President Joe Biden, his attorney announced Saturday.

The search took place over 13 hours Friday and was not made public in advance upon request by the Justice Department, Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, said. Biden's lawyers previously found 11 other classified documents in multiple locations.

"DOJ had full access to the president's home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," Bauer said.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the president's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice presidential years."

RELATED American exceptionalism at work: 2 presidents mishandling documents

Biden served as a senator representing Delaware from 1973 to 2009 and was vice president from 2009 to 2017.

White House special counsel Richard Sauber said Biden directed his legal team to cooperate fully with the Justice Department.

"Since the beginning, the president has been committed to handling this responsibly because he takes this seriously," Sauber said.

RELATED White House, Secret Service say no visitor logs kept at Biden's home

In addition to documents found at Biden's Wilmington residence, authorities found classified papers he kept at his office at a Washington, D.C., think tank between his time as vice president and president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the discovery of the documents.

Biden was spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., about 90 miles south of Wilmington, at the time of Saturday's announcement, The Hill reported.

RELATED House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found

