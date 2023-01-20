Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart

Police shot and killed Ron Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, after Mosley shot a woman in a Walmart store Thursday in Evansville, Indiana. Police were in a minutes-long gun battle with Mosley before killing him. Walmart said they were shocked by the Evansville store shooting. Walmart file Photo by TaurusEmerald/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A former employee was killed after he shot and wounded a person in an Indiana Walmart Thursday, according to Evansville Police. Police identified the suspect who was killed by police after firing multiple shots at officers as Ronald Mosley II. Advertisement

Mosley was pronounced dead inside the store. Police said the entire incident lasted about 15 minutes and no officers were injured.

"He would shoot at officers and move. It wasn't contained to just one area inside," Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray said, describing the minutes-long gunfight with the shooter.

RELATED Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs

The person wounded by Mosley has not been identified. She was alive when police responded and was transported to a hospital according to police.

Evansville police officer Taylor Merriss told local news outlet WFIE Friday that Mosley "probably had some sort of relationship with the victim in terms of being a co-worker."

According to Evansville Police, there were numerous gunfights inside the Walmart store as Mosley fired at police and they fired back.

"We're at westside Walmart. There's an active shooter, active shooter 911...He shot a girl in the head...His name is Ron Mosley," a caller said In 911 audio reporting the shooting.

Advertisement

Another 911 caller was trying to help the shooting victim.

That caller said the victim was "shot right in the eye" and that she was "pouring blood."

In a statement to ABC News, Walmart said it was shocked "by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store."

In November, six people were killed, six were hospitalized and the suspected gunman died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart.