Multiple people killed, injured in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

Authorities said multiple were shot and killed at a Walmart Supercenter inChesapeake, Va., Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart late Tuesday, killing and injuring multiple people, authorities and officials said. The number of casualties was unknown early Wednesday as officers continued to clear the building on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, a city of some 251,000 people located about 100 miles southeast of Richmond near Norfolk and Virginia's east coast. Advertisement

Among the dead was the suspected shooter, authorities said.

Leo Kosinski, public information officer with the Chesapeake Police Department, told reporters during a press briefing that officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter at about 10:12 p.m.

When officers arrived, they confronted an unfolding active threat situation and adopted "an active threat response," he said. Officers then conducted a tactical entrance of the building and located "multiple fatalities and multiple injured persons."

The injured have been transported to area hospitals, he said.

Authorities believe there was only one shooter. Asked if the gunman had died in a police-involved shooting, Kosinski said: "I don't believe so, but I can't say that for sure."

Kosinski said officers were working to clear the building to locate other potential victims or those in hiding.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Va., store," a Walmart spokesperson told UPI in a statement. "We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates."

The Washington Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were en route to assist in the investigation.

The City of Chesapeake had earlier confirmed via Twitter that there had been "an active shooter incident" at the Walmart, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The shooting comes more than a week after a gunman fatally shot three University of Virginia football players and wounded two others on campus the night of Nov. 14. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been arrested and charged for their murders.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia, tonight," State Sen. Louise Lucas, a Democrat, said in a statement. "I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he was "sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting."

"Enough is enough," Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tweeted.

The city said a reunification site has been established at the Chesapeake Conference Center for immediate family members or the emergency contacts of those who may have been at the Walmart during the shooting.

This is a developing story.