U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 3:20 PM

Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs

By Joe Fisher
A Walmart employee who survived last week’s shooting in Chesapeake, Va., is suing the chain superstore for $50 million, alleging it ignored her complaints about the shooter. File Photo By Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Walmart employee who survived last week's shooting in Chesapeake, Va., is suing the superstore chain for $50 million, alleging it ignored her complaints about the shooter.

Donya Prioleau said she submitted a complaint against 31-year-old Andrew Bing two months before the fateful event that took place a week ago. According to her lawsuit, filed by firm Morgan & Morgan, Walmart acknowledged the complaint but continued to employ Bing as a shift leader, despite warning signs from several employees.

"While the cruelty of murdering six defenseless people is truly unimaginable, Ms. Prioleau alleges that she and her coworkers had been concerned for months that such an incident could occur at any time," the lawsuit reads.

"As workplace shootings and violence become horrifyingly common, employers have a responsibility to understand the warning signs and take threats seriously in order to protect their employees and customers."

Bing, the gunman who killed six people and injured six more before killing himself, made "cruel and inappropriate" comments about Prioleau, leading to the complaint. He was disciplined on several occasions but continued to work at the store near Battlefield Boulevard. He had been employed at the store since 2010.

The lawsuit alleges Bing made "veiled threats" of violence and asked coworkers if they had received active shooter training. He also warned them of violence if he were to ever be fired.

Prioleau said she was in the breakroom when the shooting began. It is estimated about 50 people were in the store at the time. She said she observed some of her coworkers being killed as she made her escape.

She is seeking $50 million in damages for the traumatic experience which has left her sleepless, anxious and with persistent nightmares, according to her attorneys.

The deceased victims have been identified as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, Tyneka Johnson and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron, the youngest victim.

