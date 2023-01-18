Trending
Jan. 18, 2023 / 11:53 PM

Flo Rida wins $82M in lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks

By Sheri Walsh
Rapper Flo Rida has won his lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks, over unpaid endorsements, and was awarded more than $82 million in damages. File photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Rapper Flo Rida has won his lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks, over unpaid endorsements, and was awarded more than $82 million in damages. File photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Flo Rida, known for his hits "Low" and "Right Round," has won his lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks over unpaid endorsements, and has been awarded more than $82 million in damages.

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, was awarded $82,640,450 in damages Wednesday after a Florida jury found that Celsius breached its 2014 agreement with the rapper and concealed information related to the deal.

In the original complaint filed by Dillard and his company Strong Arm Productions in 2021, the rapper claimed he was not paid stock options and other bonuses as promised in a 2014 endorsement deal with the drink company. Dillard renewed the contract in 2016.

According to the complaint, Flo Rida said Celsius bonuses were based on meeting certain sales goals, which he claimed he was never informed of since he was not privy to Celsius' financials.

RELATED Walgreens settles West Virginia opioid lawsuit for $83 million

While Flo Rida claimed his endorsement of the drink helped it succeed, Celsius lawyers argued that the statute of limitations for the rapper to file the complaint had passed since the company's contract with him ended in 2018.

"The first agreement was executed in March of 2014, and Plaintiffs made no pursuit of the allegations herein until seven years later," the company said.

Flo Rida's lawyers argued the delay was caused by Celsius concealing information.

RELATED Justice Department files complaint after officer fired for opioid use disorder

Celsius "failed to properly handle the royalty calculations, payments and stock transfers and instead retained funds and assets to which Plaintiffs were entitled," the lawsuit stated.

"These material facts were concealed from Plaintiffs, which delayed the discovery of defendant's wrongdoing and deprived them from knowledge relating to their entitlement to additional royalties and shares," the lawsuit added.

Celsius argued the company had already paid Flo Rida "far in excess of what he is entitled to" before filing a countersuit to get the money back.

RELATED Herschel Walker campaign staffer accuses Matt Schlapp of sexual battery

In closing arguments, the rapper's lawyer said Flo Rida was entitled to 1% ownership in the company as promised.

More than $27 million, which the jury awarded to the rapper Wednesday, accounts for 250,000 shares in Celsius.

