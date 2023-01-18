Walgreens settles West Virginia opioid lawsuit for $83 million

Walgreens agreed to pay $83 million to settle a lawsuit in West Virginia related to its role in the opioid crisis and its effect on the state, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday. File photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Walgreens agreed to pay $83 million to settle a lawsuit in West Virginia related to its role in the opioid crisis and its effect on the state, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Wednesday. The lawsuit alleged Walgreens "failed to maintain effective controls" in dispensing opioids. Advertisement

"We will continue to seek out justice for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic that hit our state the hardest," Morrisey said in a press release.

"This and other settlements will not bring back the lives lost from the opioid menace, but our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in West Virginia."

It is the second lawsuit related to the opioid crisis Walgreens has settled in as many months.

In December, Walgreens, along with competitor CVS, agreed to pay over $10 billion to settle a lawsuit across multiple states. Walgreens' portion of the settlement was $5.7 billion to be paid over the next 15 years.

As part of its settlement with West Virginia, Walgreens will pay the $83 million over the next eight years.

The lawsuit against Walgreens is part of a larger suit against several pharmaceutical providers, including Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid and CVS.

In September, Walmart settled with West Virginia for more than $65 million. CVS also settled on an $82.5 million agreement. Rite-Aid settled in August for $50 million.

Kroger has not settled.

"So many lives have been lost and shattered by this menace," Morrisey said.

"We will continue to fight for those families and we will serve as the voices of the sons and daughters they have lost."