Husband faces murder charge in death of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey has issued an arrest warrant against Brian Walshe, for the murder of his wife Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year's Day. Photo Courtesy of Cohasset Police Department

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced an arrest warrant Tuesday, charging Brian Walshe with murder in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year's Day. Ana Walshe, 39, worked in real estate before her disappearance from Cohasset, Mass., where she lived with her husband. Advertisement

Morrissey announced the warrant in a video posted to YouTube Tuesday.

"Early in this investigation the police developed probable cause to believe her husband, Brian Walshe, age 47, had mislead police investigators on material matters important to the search for Ana Walshe. He has plead not guilty to those charges and is currently being held at the Norfolk County house of correction," Morrissey said in the statement.

"A continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant, charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife," Morrissey continued.

Morrissey said additional evidence was likely to be presented at arraignment at Quincy District Court.

Last week, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told the court that a bloody knife had been found in the home where Ana and Brian Walshe lived. Additionally, Beland told the court that Walshe had failed to disclose the fact that he spent $450 at Home Depot to purchase a tarp and cleaning supplies after his wife vanished.

Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2021, for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2016 that he had previously stolen from a friend.