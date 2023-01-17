Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2023 / 5:11 PM

Husband faces murder charge in death of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe

By Patrick Hilsman
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey has issued an arrest warrant against Brian Walshe, for the murder of his wife Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year's Day. Photo Courtesy of Cohasset Police Department
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey has issued an arrest warrant against Brian Walshe, for the murder of his wife Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year's Day. Photo Courtesy of Cohasset Police Department

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced an arrest warrant Tuesday, charging Brian Walshe with murder in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Year's Day.

Ana Walshe, 39, worked in real estate before her disappearance from Cohasset, Mass., where she lived with her husband.

Advertisement

Morrissey announced the warrant in a video posted to YouTube Tuesday.

"Early in this investigation the police developed probable cause to believe her husband, Brian Walshe, age 47, had mislead police investigators on material matters important to the search for Ana Walshe. He has plead not guilty to those charges and is currently being held at the Norfolk County house of correction," Morrissey said in the statement.

RELATED Prosecutors: Bloody knife found in home of missing Mass. woman Ana Walshe

"A continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant, charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife," Morrissey continued.

Morrissey said additional evidence was likely to be presented at arraignment at Quincy District Court.

Last week, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told the court that a bloody knife had been found in the home where Ana and Brian Walshe lived. Additionally, Beland told the court that Walshe had failed to disclose the fact that he spent $450 at Home Depot to purchase a tarp and cleaning supplies after his wife vanished.

Advertisement

Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2021, for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings in 2016 that he had previously stolen from a friend.

Read More

Husband of missing Mass. woman charged with misleading police

Latest Headlines

MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
MLK Day shooting victim in Florida was mother celebrating with her child, deputies say
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- One victim of the shooting at Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Florida has died, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
U.S. Fed gives banks until July to complete climate change risk assessment
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
U.S. Fed gives banks until July to complete climate change risk assessment
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve is giving the country's six largest banks until the end of July to illustrate how climate change could negatively impact their portfolios.
William Shatner to be honored at Living Legends of Aviation Awards
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
William Shatner to be honored at Living Legends of Aviation Awards
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Actor William Shatner, who is a private pilot and the oldest person to ever travel to space, will be honored at the 20th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards.
Military contractor pleads guilty to rigging bids for $17 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Military contractor pleads guilty to rigging bids for $17 million
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A military contractor in Texas pleaded guilty to violating federal antitrust laws by rigging the bidding process on projects over the course of five years.
Jury selection begins in trial of former Mexican police official accused of taking bribes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial of former Mexican police official accused of taking bribes
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Jury selection started Tuesday in the trial of former Mexican police official Genaro Garcia Luna, in Brooklyn federal court. Garcia Luna is accused of taking bribes from the cartel once lead by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Before taking up Title 42, Supreme Court considers immigration appeals process
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Before taking up Title 42, Supreme Court considers immigration appeals process
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Guatemalan woman twice deported, twice denied, appeal to nation's highest court despite her inability to provide proof of persecution.
Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic fined $1 million for using Iraqi airspace
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation has fined Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for operating flights over Iraqi airspace using Delta Airlines flight codes.
Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs officials seize 140 pounds of meth hidden in paint containers
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Cincinnati intercepted more than 140 pounds of meth that was hidden in containers of paint and valued at close to $1 million, Customs and Border Protection announced.
Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Milder weather in New England ahead of potential rainfall later this week
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New England is experiencing mild weather after weekend snowfall. The National Weather Service warns a winter storm formation off the coast of New England could bring freezing rain and sleet by the end of the week.
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A record number of Americans postponed medical treatment in 2022 due to prohibitive costs, with lower-income, younger adults and women worst affected, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
14-year-old girl in Dallas allegedly kills 11-year-old boy in shooting
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Human skeleton found inside UC Berkeley residence hall
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Endangered sperm whale on Oregon beach likely dead for a week
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Oklahoma police: Search for missing 4-year-old is now recovery operation
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Civil rights activists call for charges against man who killed taco shop robber
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement