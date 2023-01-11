Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Already deluged, California braces for another week of deadly storms

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
California Wednesday braced for another week of heavy storms following several "atmospheric rivers" that dumped huge amounts of rain, causing 17 deaths, widespread flooding and roughly a billion dollars in damages. Pictured is the historic wooden Capitola Wharf that was torn in half and collapsed into the Pacific Ocean after 30-foot waves and powerful tidal surges and gusty winds battered the beaches, cottages and the Capitola Village early morning in Capitola, Calif., on Thursday. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
California Wednesday braced for another week of heavy storms following several "atmospheric rivers" that dumped huge amounts of rain, causing 17 deaths, widespread flooding and roughly a billion dollars in damages. Pictured is the historic wooden Capitola Wharf that was torn in half and collapsed into the Pacific Ocean after 30-foot waves and powerful tidal surges and gusty winds battered the beaches, cottages and the Capitola Village early morning in Capitola, Calif., on Thursday. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- More heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in northern California Wednesday following several heavy atmospheric river events that drenched the state in wave after wave of powerful, deadly storms.

At least 17 people have died in the storms with damage likely exceeding a billion dollars. More than 53,000 customers still had no electricity Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Advertisement

Those power outages are far fewer than on Tuesday, when about five times as many customers had power outages.

In Santa Cruz Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom surveyed the damage from the severe winter weather as storms were forecast to continue for at least another week. He warned that the storms will continue until Jan. 18.

RELATED California storms kill at least 17 as more rain expected

The National Weather Service Sacramento said rain is returning Wednesday after an overnight break.

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes as the massive rains flooded the state.

RELATED Thousands under evacuation orders as winter storm batters California

President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in California as the extremely heavy rains ravaged the state with devastating mudslides and flooding.

More than half a foot more rain will fall over the next week from California to Washington state even as parts of California have already seen 3 feet of rain since Christmas.

While causing massive problems and widespread destruction, the heavy rains are also pouring water into near-depleted reservoirs, offering some drought relief.

RELATED Biden declares emergency in California amid storms

According to ABC News, Shasta Lake was at 41% of capacity or 67% of the average storage for this date; Lake Oroville was at 85% of average storage for the date; and Folsom Lake was at 100% of the average storage.

Newsom tweeted: "Megadraughts. Wildfires. Historic floods and atmospheric rivers. The whiplash weather is not an anomaly. California is proof that the climate crisis is real and we have to take it seriously."

Latest Headlines

Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Days after it passed the state's House and Senate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., signed a bill into law Tuesday night, banning high-powered, assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Qcells to invest $2.5B in Georgia solar panel production facility
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A South Korean company said it was investing billions of dollars to build its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity for solar panels.
FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The FAA has lifted a ground stop it placed on all U.S. domestic flights Wednesday and said normal air traffic operations are gradually resuming nationwide. The domestic flights were stopped earlier Wednesday morning.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The main Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion - second largest in the lottery's history - is on the line for a Friday the 13th drawing. Six other Mega-Millions jackpots were won on that otherwise famously unlucky date.
Grand jury indicts Chinese student over threatening pro-democracy advocate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Chinese student over threatening pro-democracy advocate
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Chinese national attending Berklee College on charges of stalking and threatening a pro-democracy advocate who was calling for political change in the Asian nation.
Texas announces record $33B budget surplus
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas announces record $33B budget surplus
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Texas has amassed an extra $33 billion to spend during the 2024-2025 fiscal year in a record-breaking budget surplus funded by the state's sales and oil taxes.
Texas executes Robert Fratta for 1994 murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas executes Robert Fratta for 1994 murder
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Texas executed Robert Fratta on Tuesday night for the 1994 death of his estranged wife, Farah. The prisoner's death was preceded by a dramatic day of back-and-forth court decisions on whether the state could continue usi
Sen. Chuck Grassley to undergo hip surgery this week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley to undergo hip surgery this week
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa hurt his hip on Tuesday and will undergo surgery later this week, his office said.
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion, making it the fourth time in a little more than four years that the grand prize has surpassed the $1 billion mark.
The Pentagon officially rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
The Pentagon officially rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Tuesday that allowed the Armed Forces to discharge thousands of soldiers for failing to be inoculated against the virus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $1.35 billion for the Friday the 13th drawing
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion for fourth time in four years
FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
FAA lifts domestic flight stop as normal U.S. air traffic operations resume
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Andrew Tate loses appeal, kept in Romanian jail to face rape, trafficking charges
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Australian Cardinal George Pell dies following hip surgery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement