Jan. 10, 2023 / 3:17 PM

Recreational cannabis sales begin in Connecticut

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Retail sales of recreational cannabis opened on Connecticut Tuesday, joining several other states with legal sales of cannabis products for adult use. File Photo by Julia Teichmann/Pixabay
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, adult-use recreational cannabis sales began in Connecticut.

Retail sales opened at nine of the state's 18 dispensaries, according to CTInsider. The licensed retailers are allowed to sell cannabis products to any adult who is 21 years old or older.

"Today marks a turning point in the injustices caused by the war on drugs, most notably now that there is a legal alternative to the dangerous, unregulated, underground market for cannabis sales," said Gov. Ned Lamont in a press release.

"Together with our partners in the legislature and our team of professionals at the Department of Consumer Protection, we've carefully crafted a securely regulated market that prioritizes public health, public safety, social justice, and equity. I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that this industry remains inclusive and safe as it develops."

More retail shops are expected to begin selling recreational cannabis later this year.

RELATED New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries

In preparation for the start of retail sales, about 50,000 consumers with prescriptions for medical marijuana were advised to fill their prescriptions before Tuesday.

Cannabis reforms in Connecticut have expanded beyond simply growing the industry. Lawmakers have also made efforts to address equity in its criminal justice system, which has historically disproportionately punished minorities for drug offenses.

"The opening of this new marketplace is an important milestone in the work of the Social Equity Council and a culmination of a lot of hard work over the past year," said Paul O. Robertson, deputy commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development and chair of the Social Equity Council.

RELATED Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'

"In my role as chair, I will be focused on ensuring we fully capitalize on this opportunity to lend a helping hand to those negatively impacted by the war on drugs."

Retail sales are subject to three taxes: the state's 6.35% sales tax, a 3% sales tax for the city or town where the sale is made and a 10% to 15% tax based on the level of THC in the product sold.

In 2021, Lamont signed the adult-use cannabis law, which will direct revenue raised by the industry toward communities that have been the hardest hit by the war on drugs and create opportunities for minorities to get involved in the industry.

New York's cannabis law takes a similar approach. Retail cannabis sales in New York began on Dec. 29. Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island also sell for recreational use, as well as several other states across the country.

To purchase recreational cannabis in Connecticut, customers must show a government I.D. to prove they are 21 years old and pay with cash or a debit card. Medical marijuana patients will be given alternative lines and kiosks in stores where they can check out.

