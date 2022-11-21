Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 8:43 PM

New York approves first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries

By Joe Fisher
New York issued its first 36 recreational marijuana dispensary licenses. File Photo by 7raysmarketing/pixabay https://pixabay.com/en/seedling-cannabis-marijuana-1062908/
New York issued its first 36 recreational marijuana dispensary licenses. File Photo by 7raysmarketing/pixabay https://pixabay.com/en/seedling-cannabis-marijuana-1062908/

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The State of New York announced the first slate of marijuana licenses for dispensaries to sell medical marijuana.

The Cannabis Control Board approved 28 licenses for businesses and eight for nonprofit organizations. The board reviewed more than 900 applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, which is part of the state's Seeding Opportunity Initiative.

Advertisement

More licenses are incoming with about 175 total being granted.

"Today is a monumental day for New York's nascent cannabis industry. With the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses in the hands of businesses and eligible nonprofits, we've ensured the first sales will be made at dispensaries operated by those impacted by the unjust enforcement of cannabis prohibition," said Tremaine Wright, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board.

RELATED Maryland, Missouri vote to legalize pot; Arkansas, North and South Dakota say 'no'

According to the document announcing the awarded licenses, Black New Yorkers were "15 times more likely to be arrested for cannabis than white New Yorkers," over the last 30 years. Latinos were also disproportionately arrested. A majority of the licenses were awarded to people of color.

Sales of recreational marijuana are expected to begin by the end of the year.

The board also advanced regulations for packaging, labeling and marketing cannabis products, as well as guidelines for oversight. More than 700 public comments were received in regards to these regulations, leading to some alterations to create more flexibility for licensees.

Advertisement

The number of cannabis growers is also increasing ahead of the state's charge to take advantage of the cannabis market. Sixteen Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator licenses were approved, pushing the total number of license holders to 277.

"These entrepreneurs will be selling sun-grown cannabis cultivated with a minimal carbon footprint, and we must continue to ensure that New York's industry remains on an equitable and climate conscious path well into the future," said board member Jen Metzger.

RELATED New York continues to be battered by snow as 'heavy lake effect' winds down

Read More

Study finds more lung damage in marijuana smokers than tobacco users

Latest Headlines

Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two Estonian citizens arrested for $575 million crypto fraud scheme
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two men from Estonia were arrested for allegedly executing an elaborate fraud scheme involving cryptocurrency and a fictitious bank.
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecution wraps case in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the New York tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization wrapped up their case on Monday, earlier than expected, after eight days that included testimony from two top executives.
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford expands recall for 450,000 more F-150 trucks
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Ford is expanding a recall on Ford F-150 pickup trucks, calling for about 450,000 trucks to have their windshield wiper motors replaced.
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twitter lifts ban on Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The ban of Marjorie Taylor-Greene from Twitter was lifted Monday after being banned for almost two years.
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gov. Kay Ivey orders halt to Alabama executions after failed lethal injection attempts
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a halt to executions in Alabama on Monday after a series of failed attempts at lethal injections in the state.
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SUV crashes into Mass. Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham, Mass., on Monday, killing one person and injuring 16.
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep California nuclear plant running
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will receive a $1.1 billion federal award to help enable the plant to keep providing nuclear energy.
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, marking the annual Thanksgiving tradition with jokes about Republicans.
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Oxfam offered a shareholder resolution calling on Big Oil to be more forthcoming with tax reporting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Earthquake on Indonesia's Java island kills at least 162
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
Science experiment goes wrong in Sydney; 11 students, 1 teacher injured
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement