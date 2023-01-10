Police arrest man in shootings at homes, offices of New Mexico Democrats

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico said they have a suspect in custody related to a series of recent shootings at the homes and workplaces of elected Albuquerque Democrats.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina identified the suspect to reporters during a Monday press conference only as a man under the age of 50.

Medina said the man was arrested on unrelated charges. A firearm linked to one of the shootings was also in police possession, he said.

"We are not going to get into details as this is still an active investigation and we're trying to still link and see which cases are related and which cases are not related," he said.

Medina would not say if the suspect was arrested on state or federal charges of if the man was in state of federal custody.

He added that they have some idea of a motive behind the half dozen shootings, but that it was still too early to make any announcement.

"We got to solidify some information and we don't want to compromise any part of the investigation," he said.

Since early last month, there have been at least six shootings at four homes, a workplace and a campaign office of elected officials.

On Monday, Medina confirmed to reporters that State Rep. Javier Martinez reported to police that there had been a shooting outside his house in early December.

Martinez, who is to become the speaker of the House in the New Mexico Legislature later this month, had heard gunshots outside his house in early December but inspected his home after hearing about the shootings last week and found damage caused by an "act of gun violence," Source NM reported.

There have been at least five other shootings in the city.

On Dec. 4, shots were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa.

On Dec. 10, a shooting occurred at the former campaign office of newly elected Attorney General Raul Torrez.

On Dec. 11, a dozen shots were fired at the home of former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley.

On Jan. 3, eight shots were fired at the home of State Sen. Linda Lopez.

On Thursday, shots were fired outside the law office off newly appointed State Sen. Moe Maestas.

No one has been injured in the shootings.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the announcement of the arrest was important to the city, its elected officials and its democracy.

"We never want this to happen to anyone, but there is a difference when it's elected officials," he said. "Those elected officials deserve to be able do their job as part of American democracy without fear, especially without fear in their homes."