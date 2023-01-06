Trending
Jan. 6, 2023 / 4:34 PM

Tenn. reviewing police shooting of Grammy-winning sound engineer

By Patrick Hilsman

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a police shooting in which a Grammy Award-winning sound engineer was killed.

Police say the man, Mark Capps, 54, was holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint.

Throughout his career, Capps worked with a number of high-profile musicians, including the Dixie Chicks, Barry Manilow, Amy Grant and Neil Diamond.

Police say Capps woke his his wife and stepdaughter about 3 a.m. Thursday and held them at gunpoint in their home in the Hermitage neighborhood of Nashville. Capps eventually fell asleep, allowing his wife and stepdaughter to flee the home.

RELATED Police: Shots fired at homes of 3 Albuquerque politicians

Warrants were issued against Capps for kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault at about 2 p.m. As SWAT officers set up a security perimeter around Capps' home, police said, he appeared at the front door carrying a pistol.

"They said Capps repeatedly pointed his pistol at each of them and told them multiple times that if they attempted to call anyone, he would kill them and would kill any police that showed up at the house," Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said at a press conference.

Body-camera footage released by police shows SWAT officer Kendall Coon instructing Capps to show his hands before opening fire.

RELATED High school student killed, 4 injured in shooting at Baltimore shopping center

"Officer Coon deemed that Capps' movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired," Aaron said in a critical incident briefing.

Police have confirmed that Capps' brother died three days ago.

Capps is the son of well-known Nashville session musician and Grand Ole Opry guitarist Jimmy Capps, who died in 2020 and is a member of country music's Musicians Hall of Fame.

Read More

Frank James pleads guilty to Brooklyn subway shooting

