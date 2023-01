White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will not face voter fraud charges, North Carolina's Attorney General said on Friday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- North Carolina's Attorney General announced that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will not face charges for alleged voter fraud. Meadows had registered to vote in North Carolina three weeks ahead of the state's registration deadline using the address of a mobile home he did not own or live in at the time. Advertisement

However, Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement on Friday that there was not enough evidence to charge Meadows.

"The State Bureau of Investigation conducted an extensive investigation into the fraud allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Meadows concerning their registration and voting in the 2020 elections," Stein said. "After a thorough review, my office has concluded that there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges against either of them in this matter."

Stein said that Meadows had signed a lease for the residence and cell-phone data showed that he was around the property in 2020.

Stein did call Meadows out for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. The Jan. 6 committee revealed that Meadows had been texting with Donald Trump Jr., and that he burned documents in his office fireplace in the weeks leading up to the insurrection.

Advertisement

"None of the matters involving January 6th, however, are relevant to the specific allegations of voter fraud concerning Mr. and Mrs. Meadows that were referred to my office for review," Stein said. "My office has concluded that there is not sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt against either Mr. or Mrs. Meadows, so my office will not prosecute this case."