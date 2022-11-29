Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2022 / 2:47 PM

Former Secret Service agent meets with Jan. 6 committee over limo allegations

By Simon Druker
Former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato is expected to answer questions in front of the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, including whether there was a physical altercation involving former President Donald Trump on that day inside the presidential limo (pictured). File Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI
Former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato is expected to answer questions in front of the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, including whether there was a physical altercation involving former President Donald Trump on that day inside the presidential limo (pictured). File Pool Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato is expected to answer questions in front of the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.

Ornato's appearance was reported by CNN, NBC and ABC, citing sources close to the panel.

Advertisement

Tuesday would mark Ornato's third appearance in front of the committee and first since June, when Cassidy Hutchinson -- a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- spoke to investigators.

Hutchinston testified that former President Donald Trump demanded to go to the Capitol after his speech that day.

RELATED Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'

She then detailed how she'd heard that after the demand was rejected, an angered Trump lunged at the vehicle's steering wheel, trying to take control. Hutchinson said she heard that story from both Ornato and the Secret Service agent in charge of Trump's security detail at the time, Bobby Engel.

Engel answered questions about the incident, during a closed-door session earlier in November. At the time, Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., confirmed the appearance, but did not elaborate on the extent of the conversation.

Advertisement

"We learned some additional information, and at some point we plan to use it," Thompson said afterward.

Lawmakers hope Ornato's appearance Tuesday will help to further clarify the situation. The 48-year-old retired from the Secret Service in August after 25 years with the agency, as well as a stint as then-President Trump's White House deputy chief of staff for operations. He later returned to the agency to run its training program.

Secret Service officials have disputed Hutchinson's version of events, dismissing claims of the physical altercation.

The committee also subpoenaed text messages sent by various Secret Service officials on Jan. 6. But in July, Inspector General Joseph Cuffari confirmed the messages were erased as "part of a device-replacement program."

RELATED Justice Department seeks Pence testimony in Jan. 6 investigation

Ex-White House aide testifies at sixth public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on June 28, 2022. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 committee

Latest Headlines

Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden encourages Congress to take up rail negotiations
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on congressional leaders from both parties to work together Tuesday to avoid a rail strike that could cripple the economy in the middle of the holiday season.
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe weather to threaten 40M from Texas to Illinois, Indiana
As a potent, multifaceted storm rolls out from the Rockies, severe weather ranging from high winds to tornadoes will be possible from the northwestern Gulf coast to the Mississippi Valley, meteorologists warn.
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumer confidence drops in November for second-straight month
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence across the United States declined for the second straight month in November, according to The Conference Board, an international non-profit think tank.
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
French President Macron to meet with Biden, Harris in Washington this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
French President Macron to meet with Biden, Harris in Washington this week
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Washington this week where he will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, a White House official said.
Bill to protect same-sex marriage moves closer to passage in U.S. Senate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bill to protect same-sex marriage moves closer to passage in U.S. Senate
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A bill that would provide federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages while also protecting religious liberty rights moved closer to passage in the Senate after lawmakers overcame a filibuster.
Houston residents can again drink tap water after city lifts boil-water notice
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Houston residents can again drink tap water after city lifts boil-water notice
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Houston residents are safe to use and drink tap water again after the city lifted its boil-water notice early Tuesday morning for all customers.
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Boston Police said Monday that human remains found in an apartment earlier this month have been identified as four infants -- two boys and two girls.
Supreme Court to hear arguments over Biden immigration laws
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments over Biden immigration laws
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- On Tuesday the Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Biden administration's efforts to set immigration laws by focusing on public safety threats.
Stranded ice fishers rescued on Minnesota lake
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Stranded ice fishers rescued on Minnesota lake
A quick-thinking rescue mission by local agencies in Minnesota resulted in the saving of about 200 people who became stranded on an ice block.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
Missouri supreme court paves way for state to execute Kevin Johnson
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline
Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States
Russia pushes off nuclear arms negotiations with United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement