President Joe Biden, Natalie Biden and Robert Biden, walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Tuesday, for St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands for vacation. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said. Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed in St. Croix where Biden's brother owns property on Water Island. The Bidens have celebrated the New Year there before but it is the first since becoming president. Advertisement

He becomes the first sitting president to visit the Virgin Islands since Harry Truman spoke there in 1948. He is expected to return to the White House on Jan. 2.

Local reports said Air Force One arrived about two hours late to St. Croix, preventing Biden from taking questions from reporters. Biden last visited the Virgin Islands in 2019.

Biden is not expected to make any public appearances or participate in any media events while in the Virgin Islands.

"It's an epic and historic occasion for a sitting president of the United States to visit the territory," Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said on Monday. "President Biden's return is proof of his love and longstanding commitment to our islands, people and our way of life. We are honored to have him and hope that he will be back annually to grace our stores."

Biden's visit comes during the busy Crucian Christmas Festival there, which has created a crunch for hotel and Airbnb capacity.