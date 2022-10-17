Supreme Court declines to hear American Samoa citizenship case

1/4

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case seeking to overturn the so-called "Insular Cases."

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to hear a case on citizenship rights for American Samoans that challenged their status as "U.S. nationals" rather than full citizens. In August, the Justice Department discouraged the court from taking up the case despite its racial overtones, saying the citizenship questions should fall to Congress rather than the courts. Advertisement

The case, Fittismanu vs. United States, argued that the Supreme Court should overrule the so-called "Insular Cases," and the plaintiffs -- John Fittismanu, Pale Tuli and Rosavita Tula -- should be citizens based on the 14th Amendment with the right to vote.

The Supreme Court supported the Insular Cases at about the same time of the racially-charged Plessey vs. Ferguson case, which greenlighted racial segregation in the United States for decades.

Residents in a handful of other U.S. territories -- including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands -- are considered U.S. citizens.

Civil rights groups had called on the Justice Department to advocate on side of the American Samoans in the case and abandon the Insular Cases.

The American Samoa government, though, urged the Supreme Court not to hear the case, wanting to hold on to the status quo.

"The American Samoan people have not yet reached consensus on whether to accept the privileges and responsibilities of birthright citizenship -- but they firmly believe that any decision on birthright citizenship for American Samoa should come through the democratic process," attorneys representing the government had said, according to NBC News.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose parents were from Puerto Rico, and Justice Neil Gorsuch, had expressed concern about the Insular Cases remaining on the Supreme Court books for their use of what Gorsuch described as "ugly racial stereotypes" that "have no home in our Constitution or its original understanding."