Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 24, 2022 / 8:06 AM

1 killed in Mall of America department store shooting

By Don Jacobson
The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., was briefly locked down on Friday following a shooting incident in which a 19-year-old man was killed. File Photo courtesy Mall of America
The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., was briefly locked down on Friday following a shooting incident in which a 19-year-old man was killed. File Photo courtesy Mall of America

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man was killed Friday during an altercation between two groups in a department store at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, police said.

The shooting happened at 7:50 p.m. in the Nordstrom store at the mall during a confrontation between two groups of young men, Bloomington, Minn., Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in the incident, in which a nearby Bloomington police officer heard the shots and arrived to find the victim lying on the store's floor.

The victim's name was not released. Hodges said he and Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse had met with members of his family.

RELATED Family of boy thrown from balcony reaches settlement with Mall of America

"We had 16 officers working today in the mall," he said. "Sixteen cops, and they still decide to do this. I'm at a loss."

The mall was placed on lockdown after the incident but was reopened to allow shoppers to leave by 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The country's biggest shopping mall is set reopen for Christmas Eve shoppers at 10 a.m. Saturday, but Nordstrom, one of its longest-tenured tenants and anchor stores, would remain closed, officials said.

Witnesses said alarms were heard inside the mall after the shooting.

"An alarm went off in the mall, which was unusual, and an announcement said a lockdown was happening and to go into a store and head to the back," shopper Dan Kauppi, told the Star Tribune. "The store I am in closed their front gates. After a few moments, they said we should head to the stock room."

RELATED Mall of America shooting leaves two injured

The incident came five months after another shooting incident at the Mall of America in which two men, identified as Shamar Lark and Rashad May, opened fire at the Nike store following an altercation.

No one was injured in that incident.

Read More

Police arrest 19-year-old in Mall of America shooting

Latest Headlines

Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Multiple people have died in weather-related deaths from a historic winter storm that has knocked out power for more than 1 million people across the United States.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency for 24 people, including state trooper
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency for 24 people, including state trooper
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency for 24 people, including a Colorado State Patrol trooper who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for pointing a gun at a driver last year.
Bidens read to patients at Children's National Hospital
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bidens read to patients at Children's National Hospital
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with patients and families at Children's National Hospital in Washington on Friday, continuing a holiday tradition.
Spirit plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Spirit plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Friday after the pilots reported that the aircraft had been struck by lightning twice.
Flu activity declines for second straight week, but remains high
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Flu activity declines for second straight week, but remains high
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Seasonal flu activity remains high heading into the Christmas holiday, but is on the decline, according to data published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, averting a shutdown
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, averting a shutdown
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill on Friday, as party leaders seek to avoid a government shutdown right before the Christmas holiday.
Microsoft files response to antitrust action
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Microsoft files response to antitrust action
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Microsoft has filed a response to a Federal Trade Commission suit seeking to stop the tech giant from acquiring Activision Blizzard. The $68.7 billion deal would be the largest in video game industry history.
Personal income in November increased 0.4%; Biden says economy 'recovering'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Personal income in November increased 0.4%; Biden says economy 'recovering'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Personal income of Americans increased in November by 0.4%, off from the 0.7% from the month before but in line with most of the fourth quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its monthly report on Friday.
FedEx and UPS warn holiday packages likely to be delayed
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
FedEx and UPS warn holiday packages likely to be delayed
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- UPS and FedEx warned that holiday packages could arrive late this year as a massive winter storm blankets large swaths of the United States just before Christmas weekend.
Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Facebook owner Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of allowing third parties to harvest the personal data of millions of social media users.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
Greek legislator Eva Kaili to remain in Belgian jail through Christmas
Greek legislator Eva Kaili to remain in Belgian jail through Christmas
The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says
The weather outside is frightful, but 113 million plan holiday travel anyway, AAA says
FedEx and UPS warn holiday packages likely to be delayed
FedEx and UPS warn holiday packages likely to be delayed
French police: 3 dead, suspect arrested after central Paris shooting
French police: 3 dead, suspect arrested after central Paris shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement