Mall of America shooting leaves two injured

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A shooting at the Mall of America left two people injured and the shopping center on a "short lockdown" Friday.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. local time when two men got into an argument and one of the men allegedly shot the other, BloomingtonPolice Deputy Chief Kim Clausen said during a press conference televised by KMSP.
The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment, Clausen said. A third man, believed to be a bystander, was "grazed by the gunshot" and was treated at the scene before he was released.
"This scene was contained very quickly. There were no other bystanders and no other individuals hurt," Clausen said.
Bloomington police have not recovered any weapons, Clausen said, and the name of the shooting suspect was not released.
"We are no longer looking for the suspect at the MOA," the department said in a tweet.
Clausen said that officers stationed at the mall heard a single shot fired on the third floor of the north side of the mall around 5 p.m. local time. Mall security was immediately notified and began the lockdown while officers started first aid on the male victim.