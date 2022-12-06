Family of boy thrown from balcony reaches settlement with Mall of America

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., has three levels on the west side. Photo by Runner1928/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America has reached a settlement with the mall, lawyers said. The statement, shared by law firm Briol & Benson, PLLC, said the terms of the settlement are confidential.

"The boy's recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time," the statement said.

"Mall of America and the family have agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises. The Mall and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy."

The boy, named Landen, was 5 years old when Emmanuel Aranda threw him from a third-floor balcony in April 2019.

Emergency officials transported him to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis with broken bones and serious head trauma.

Landen "suffered extensive and, in some cases permanent, injuries to his brain, face, arms, legs, and internal organs when he struck the floor of the Mall," according to the lawsuit his family filed in July of 2021.



Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the attack.