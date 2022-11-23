Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 3:13 PM

Fed leaning toward smaller interest rate hikes soon, meeting minutes show

By Joe Fisher
The Federal Reserve discussed a smaller interest rate hike coming soon, according to newly released minutes from a Nov. 1 and 2 meeting. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/85a96fb6c4f533a31e54bdd1c51061f3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Federal Reserve discussed a smaller interest rate hike coming soon, according to newly released minutes from a Nov. 1 and 2 meeting. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve is more in favor of smaller interest rate hikes than previously indicated, according to the minutes of a meeting held on Nov. 1 and 2.

During November's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Fed officials considered easing back on incoming rate hikes, moving from a 0.75 percentage point increase to a 0.5 point increase. This comes after four consecutive 0.75 point increases.

Advertisement

"A number of participants observed that, as monetary policy approached a stance that was sufficiently restrictive to achieve the committee's goals, it would become appropriate to slow the pace of increase in the target range for the federal funds rate," a summary of the meeting reads. "A few participants commented that slowing the pace of increase could reduce the risk of instability in the financial system."

The FOMC meeting took place before two key, encouraging reports on inflation were released. The first, the Consumer Price Index, indicated prices in October increased at the slowest rate since January. The second, Bureau of Economic Analysis' personal income and outlays report, suggests wages are increasing while inflation is beginning to slow.

Advertisement

At the time of the meeting, the most recent reports showed discouraging figures relating to inflation.

"Participants agreed that inflation was unacceptably high and was well above the committee's longer-run goal of 2%. Some participants noted that the burden of high inflation was falling disproportionally on low-income households," according to the minutes.

After seeing the recent reports, Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller voiced encouragement about the economy and how it was responding to the Federal Reserve's actions. He said the reports indicate that the economy is "cooling down" and a smaller half-point increase may be appropriate, though he warned he did not want to overreact.

RELATED Freddie Mac: Weekly mortgage rates show biggest drop since 1981

San Francisco Federal Reserve president Mary Daly was more hesitant about easing off the gas.

The FOMC will consider the next interest rate hike during its meeting on Dec. 13 and 14.

RELATED St. Louis Fed president calls for interest rate minimum to be set at 5%

Read More

U.S. mortgage applications rise 2.2%, but still down compared to a year ago

Latest Headlines

Driver in deadly crash into Apple store says he tried to stop
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Driver in deadly crash into Apple store says he tried to stop
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 53-year-old man who drove an SUV through an Apple store in Massachusetts on Monday said he tried to stop the vehicle but was unable to.
Four Philadelphia high school students shot in drive-by attack in stable condition
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Four Philadelphia high school students shot in drive-by attack in stable condition
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Four high school students were shot Wednesday in a drive-by shooting close to Overbrook High School, according to Philadelphia Police.
Georgia Supreme Court rules in favor of Saturday voting for runoff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia Supreme Court rules in favor of Saturday voting for runoff
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Georgia Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing Saturday voting in the runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. averaging nearly two mass shootings a day in 2022
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Walmart employee walked into a break room with a pistol Wednesday and shot his fellow employees in another in a long line of massacres as the number of such events nearly double the number of days this year.
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Six people were killed, four were hospitalized and the suspected gunman died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a mass shooting late Tuesday at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart, according to police.
Retail gasoline prices follow oil's move lower
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices follow oil's move lower
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- More and more gas stations are posting prices below $3 per gallon, but Texas so far is the only state with a sub-$3 statewide average.
U.S. mortgage applications rise 2.2%, but still down compared to a year ago
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications rise 2.2%, but still down compared to a year ago
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. mortgage applications are up 2.2% from a week earlier but still lower than in 2021, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association.
GLAAD: Threats, violence against drag events surged nationwide in 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GLAAD: Threats, violence against drag events surged nationwide in 2022
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Threats against drag events surged nationwide throughout 2022, according to an LGBTQ advocacy group conducting one of the first studies into anti-gay activities following the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.
First time weekly unemployment claims increase to 240,000
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First time weekly unemployment claims increase to 240,000
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Layoffs and job cuts appear to take effect in the latest unemployment figures with the Labor Department reporting Wednesday that 240,000 filed jobless claims for the first time last week.
New law requires New York cryptocurrency mining to use renewable energy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New law requires New York cryptocurrency mining to use renewable energy
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new law banning cryptocurrency mining that uses carbon-based energy. The law requires crypto mining companies to use 100% renewable energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Appeals court grills Trump lawyers over need for special master
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Newborn twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Florida police arrest man accused of executing 4 Chinese nationals in Oklahoma
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Seven dead, including suspected gunman, in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Helicopter crash kills television news pilot, meteorologist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement