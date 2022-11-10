Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 10, 2022 / 11:34 AM

October consumer prices increase the lowest since January

By Simon Druker
1/5
A key indicator of U.S. inflation grew by a lower-than-expected number in October, its lowest annual increase since January, sending the Nasdaq Composite soaring by 5% at one point Thursday morning. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fd786c6855d1423d3f58cc1ed06a7f39/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A key indicator of U.S. inflation grew by a lower-than-expected number in October, its lowest annual increase since January, sending the Nasdaq Composite soaring by 5% at one point Thursday morning. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A key indicator of U.S. inflation grew by a lower-than-expected number in October, its lowest annual increase since January, sending American markets soaring on Thursday morning.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 7.7% in October over the previous year, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Advertisement

Economists had predicted an increase of 7.9%.

October saw the lowest year-over-year increase since January and could signal progress in the ongoing fight against rising inflation. The CPI climbed by 8.2% in September.

RELATED Wholesale natural gas prices to remain high this winter

The index measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, excluding volatile food and fuel prices. The CPI is also a key tool used to measure inflation.

"That's (rate) obviously still very high," Andrew Hunter, a senior economist at Capital Economics, told NBC on Thursday.

"But at least it's a move in the right direction."

RELATED U.S. rolls out 'nature-based' climate solutions at COP27

The CPI increased 9.1% in June, its biggest gain during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

Markets were up on the news Thursday morning as investors hope the news equates to a slowdown in the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The Fed has repeatedly upped the benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point in its quest to curb inflation.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq Composite had climbed 518.92 points or 5.01% as of 10:55 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 774.45 points or 2.38% at the same time, while the S&P 500 gained 145.39 points or 3.88%.

RELATED Wholesale prices drop, retail rises as car dealers profit big

"Today's report shows that we are making progress on bringing inflation down, without giving up all of the progress we have made on economic growth and job creation. My economic plan is showing results, and the American people can see that we are facing global economic challenges from a position of strength," President Joe Biden said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

"It will take time to get inflation back to normal levels -- and we could see setbacks along the way -- but we will keep at it and help families with the cost of living. Americans are already paying around $1.20 less per gallon of gas than this summer. Today's report shows a much-needed break in inflation at the grocery store as we head into the holidays."

Latest Headlines

iPhone 14 users can soon send emergency SOS messages via satellite
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
iPhone 14 users can soon send emergency SOS messages via satellite
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A $450 million investment from Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund will make emergency SOS via satellite possible for iPhone 14 models. The new service will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting later this month.
Nicole causes Florida power outages, flooding, wind damage as it moves north
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nicole causes Florida power outages, flooding, wind damage as it moves north
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Nicole came ashore Thursday morning south of Vero Beach, Fla., as a Category 1 hurricane, knocking out power and leaving wind damage as it headed north toward Georgia.
Tropical Storm Nicole moving across Florida on path to the north
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Nicole moving across Florida on path to the north
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 storm early Thursday, before being downgraded to a tropical storm.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested three people, including a prominent Louisville businessman, on accusations that they conspired to send export-controlled military information to China.
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Navy engineer, wife sentenced for trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, have been sentenced to federal prison for trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government.
U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two men connected to jailed al-Qaida facilitator
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted two associates connected to a jailed Australian-based businessman who has been sanctioned by the United States on accusations of being an al-Qaida facilitator.
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Canadian man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi late last month.
Texas executes Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes Tracy Beatty for strangling mother to death
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute Tracy Beatty on Wednesday evening for murdering his mother in East Texas in 2003.
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
More results are in, but control of House still hangs in balance
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Political power still hung in the balance in the U.S. House Wednesday morning, with too many races too close to call. Republicans failed to produce a Red Wave, but control of the House is still to be decided.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Florida sheriff: Deputies' arrest of blind man 'unacceptable'
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
U.S. Navy unveils its most advanced aircraft carrier in exercise with NATO allies
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Russia orders troop withdrawal from Kherson, Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement