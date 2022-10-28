Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 1:23 PM

Report shows continued rise in inflation, wages in September

By Joe Fisher
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b75b5fda5edb43e534f56af633c0968a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Personal consumption expenditures, a key measure of inflation, continued to rise in September and wages also climbed, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.

The BEA released its personal income and outlays report for September, which shows the personal consumption expenditures index, which measures prices consumers paid for goods and services, rose by 0.3% over August and 6.2% from a year ago.

Advertisement

The price of goods decreased 0.1%, reflecting a 2.4% decrease in energy prices, while services increased by 0.6% for the month. Food prices continued to increase, rising by 0.6% in September.

Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and fuel, rose by 0.5% over August and 5.1% from a year ago, slightly below the Dow Jones estimate of 5.2%.

RELATED Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package

Personal income increased by 0.4%, a total of $78.9 billion, and disposable income increased by 0.4%, or $71.3 billion. Increases in private wages and salaries led the uptick, BEA said.

President Joe Biden said his administration's economic plan is showing progress after seeing the results of the BEA report Friday.

The president feels headway is being made toward his goals, according to a statement released by the White House. Those goals include higher incomes, slowing inflation and economic growth, which the report reflects. The BEA report is a key measuring stick for the Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

"We have more work to do," Biden said in the statement. "My plan will bring down prescription drug prices and energy costs starting next year. In January, seniors will see their Social Security checks increase by an average of $140 a month even as their Medicare premiums go down -- the first time in a decade that has happened. Also starting in January, billion dollar companies will face a new requirement that they must pay taxes."

Spending saw an increase, up $94.7 billion for services and $18.3 billion for goods. The leading services to generate the increase were utilities and housing. Prescription drug costs helped drive the increase in spending on goods. Vehicle costs were the next biggest factor.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate increase in the next week. It would be the sixth rate hike this year. This has been used as a tool to rein in inflation.

Read More

Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment European Central Bank announces third rate hike this year

Latest Headlines

Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Potential or pending U.S. home sales fell by 10.2% in September, marking four consecutive months of decline, according to a monthly report issued Friday by the National Association of Realtors.
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home wielding a hammer, looking for her.
Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tulsa police said Friday that two adults found dead in a home are suspects in the slayings of six children.
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Florida condo near Surfside collapse evacuated over structural problems
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Residents of a condominium building in Miami Beach, Fla., were given only hours to evacuate the building on Thursday after it failed a structural inspection.
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Elon Musk closes $44B deal to buy Twitter
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has completed a long-discussed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday, making him the owner of the social media behemoth.
Retail gasoline prices unchanged from a month ago
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices unchanged from a month ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices remain unchanged from one month ago, though a federal report forecasts some relief for consumers by next year.
IRS adds 4,000 new workers funded by the Inflation Reduction Act
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
IRS adds 4,000 new workers funded by the Inflation Reduction Act
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday it has hired 4,000 new "customer service representatives" to help answer phones and provide other services to U.S. taxpayers.
Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect charged in Arizona Democratic governor candidate burglary
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A suspect is facing charges in the Monday night burglary of Arizona Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is charged with one count of third-degree burglary.
Arizona restarts abortion services as courts probe laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona restarts abortion services as courts probe laws
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Abortion services returned to Arizona Thursday after a state appeals court stayed an 1864 law banning nearly all abortion and an agreement between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to reject Lindsey Graham's stay in election probe
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Prosecutors asked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to deny a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to be shielded from testifying before a Georgia grand jury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement