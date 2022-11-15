Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 15, 2022 / 5:15 PM

FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threat to House committee

By Simon Druker
1/2
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the country's handling of the southern border on Tuesday during an annual House Committee examination. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4f17783e110484a3edb3d778dcb44d42/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the country's handling of the southern border on Tuesday during an annual House Committee examination. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The heads of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday highlighted several threats, both domestic and abroad, facing the United States.

The remarks came during the annual examination held by the House Committee on Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., which also included National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid.

Advertisement

Attempts by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea to undermine the United States on the global stage top the list of external threats, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers Tuesday. Mayorkas referred to those countries as "hostile nations."

"From cyberattacks on our critical infrastructure to increasing destabilizing efforts by hostile nation states, the threats facing the homeland have never been greater or more complex," Mayorkas said.

RELATED Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation

He stressed the threat of "evolving terrorism" also posed by "lone actors fueled by a wide range of violent extremist ideologies and grievances, including domestic violent extremists."

Mayorkas called domestic terrorists the greatest threat facing the United States. Wray said the risk posed by lone actors and small cells is more difficult to monitor.

"We have seen a trend over the last several years of people more and more in this country when they're upset or angry about something turning to violence as a way to manifest it. And that is a very, very dangerous trend," Wray said.

Advertisement

Congressmen questions Mayorkas about the situation at the southern border, primarily by the committee's Republican lawmakers.

"In the first two years of the Biden administration, we have seen a disturbing trend become a catastrophic humanitarian crisis at the border," the panel's top Republican, Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y. told the committee.

"Looking statistically, it seems like the border is getting worse," Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., told Mayorkas.

RELATED Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests

"The policies that you have put in place have failed and that they have failed miserably. We know that Commissioner Magnus recently was forced to resign from office, and I applaud you for removing him.

"I thought he did a terrible job. And I hope that there are other people that you will remove and that you will work with a Republican-controlled Congress to find a way to secure the border," he added, referencing former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, who resigned Saturday at the request of the White House.

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., then asked if Mayorkas had considered resigning, given the thousands of migrants who continue to attempt to cross the southern border.

"Have you had a conversation with anyone in the administration about stepping down from your current role?" LaTurner asked

Advertisement

"I have not," Mayorkas replied.

"It's a very serious challenge ... that is not specific or exclusive to our southern border. This is a challenge that exists throughout the hemisphere."

U.S. border officials said they dealt with more than 77,000 migrants arriving from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua in September alone.

Read More

U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China

Latest Headlines

White House requests additional $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House requests additional $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The White House has asked Congress to approve an additional $37.7 billion in aid for Ukraine. Additionally, the White House has requested $9.25 billion to help fight COVID-19.
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy won the nomination of the party to be the House speaker, defeating Rep. Andy Biggs in a vote taken Tuesday.
U.S. Senate poised to vote on protection for same-sex marriage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Senate poised to vote on protection for same-sex marriage
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote Wednesday on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage rights.
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande safe after NYC mugging
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande safe after NYC mugging
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's older half-brother escaped serious injury after being mugged in Midtown Manhattan, New York police confirmed on Tuesday.
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge overturns Georgia's abortion ban
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A judge on Tuesday overturned Georgia's six-week abortion ban, ruling that it is not constitutional.
Warnock, Democrats sue to allow Saturday early voting in runoff election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Warnock, Democrats sue to allow Saturday early voting in runoff election
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign filed a lawsuit in Fulton County, Ga., to allow for Saturday early voting in the upcoming runoff election between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Traumatic injuries push many privately insured Americans into bankruptcy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Traumatic injuries push many privately insured Americans into bankruptcy
One in 5 privately insured American adults hospitalized for a traumatic injury end up with medical bills they can't pay, a new study finds.
Police suspect knife used in killings of four Idaho University students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police suspect knife used in killings of four Idaho University students
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Investigators said Tuesday that they believe a knife may have been used in the killings of four Idaho University students.
Trucker charged after Indiana crash that injured 20 people
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trucker charged after Indiana crash that injured 20 people
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Victor Santos of Brooklyn, N.Y., faces 26 charges after the Freightliner semi-truck he was driving crashed into a school bus carrying a youth hockey team in Indiana on Saturday.
Walmart to pay $3 billion toward opioid litigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart to pay $3 billion toward opioid litigation
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a $3.1 billion opioid settlement, becoming the latest company to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the opioid crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
Canada announces military aid to Ukraine, Russian sanctions; Kremlin retaliates
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
U.S., South Korea relocate allied command amid North Korean threat
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
G20: Zelensky likens Kherson victory to D-Day; lays out 'peace formula' to end war
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Mackenzie Scott donates nearly $2B to hundreds of organizations
Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump accused of 'shell game' over personal Mar-a-Lago documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement