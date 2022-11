Christopher Magnus has resigned as the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Christopher Magnus has resigned as the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Saturday. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Senate confirmed Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection over the past year. It has been a privilege and honor to be part of your administration," Magnus, 62, wrote in his brief resignation letter.

"I am submitting my resignation effective immediately but wish you and your administration the very best going forward. Thank you again for this tremendous opportunity."

Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Magnus' resignation was accepted by President Joe Biden after he had been asked to resign from the agency, which is in charge of border security.

"President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus' nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities," Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

"The President thanks Mr. Magnus for his service at CBP and wishes him well."

His resignation comes after NBC News, citing an official from the Department of Homeland Security, reported that Magnus was refusing to resign from his post.



Magnus had served as the agency's commissioner since December 2021 after he was narrowly confirmed by the Senate along party lines but had recently clashed with the Biden administration after a report in Politico characterized him as being inattentive to the influx of migrants at the border.