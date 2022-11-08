Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 2:37 AM

U.S. sanctions four ISIS members, eight companies in South Africa

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen announced additional sanctions Monday targeting Islamic State cells in South Africa. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9ab6f11b3545586809ce7d8ec21ccdf1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen announced additional sanctions Monday targeting Islamic State cells in South Africa. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted four members of an Islamic State cell operating in South Africa and eight companies they are connected to, as the Biden administration continues to target the terrorist organization on the African continent.

The departments of Treasury and State announced the sanctions Monday that target associates of Farhad Hoomer, a jailed leader and founder of an ISIS cell based in the South African city of Durban.

Advertisement

Hoomer -- who was arrested by South Africa in 2018 in connection to the deployment of improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and retail buildings -- was designated by the United States in March along with three others accused of aiding the growth of ISIS across Africa by facilitating the transfer of funds from the top of the terrorist organization's hierarchy to its branches on the continent.

Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said those blacklisted Monday are "key individuals in ISIS' network in South Africa" who have "played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region."

RELATED Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests

"The United States ... will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country's economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of ISIS affiliates and networks," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Brothers Nufael Akbar, 50, and Yunus Mohamad Akbar, 43, were sanctioned Monday for being senior members of the Durban ISIS cell with Nufael being one of its central commanding figures and Yunus Mohamad acting as an enforcer and logistical coordinator.

Mohamad Akbar, 25, and Umar Akbar, 24, both of who were arrested along with Hoomer in 2018, were also blacklisted Monday along with four South African-based companies they are connected to.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'

Another four companies in the country were hit for being either owned, controlled or directed by Hoomer, the Treasury said.

The move comes a week after the Biden administration sanctioned eight people in the United States' first designations targeting ISIS in Somalia.

U.S. officials have said that ISIS has been attempting to expand its influence in Africa through large-scale operations in locations with limited government control.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Iran oil smuggling network

Latest Headlines

Florida on hurricane watch, Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts State of Emergency
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida on hurricane watch, Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts State of Emergency
A Hurricane Watch and a State of Emergency were issued Monday for the east coast of Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole gathers strengthen, one month after the state was battered by Ian.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign has filed a lawsuit, one day before the midterm elections, demanding state elections officials count undated or improperly dated mail-in ballots.
VA to prioritize veterans with cancer for PACT Act benefits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VA to prioritize veterans with cancer for PACT Act benefits
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that veterans suffering from cancer will be given priority when it begins next year to process claims filed for illnesses associated with exposure to burn pits.
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday sentenced a retired U.S. Army helicopter pilot to nearly two years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to spying for China.
Wholesale prices drop, retail rises as car dealers profit big
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wholesale prices drop, retail rises as car dealers profit big
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Wholesale used car prices are falling dramatically while the price for consumers continues to rise, feeding into less confidence in the used car market.
Fire at Georgia chemical plant extinguished, evacuation orders lifted
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fire at Georgia chemical plant extinguished, evacuation orders lifted
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A pre-dawn fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday forced nearby residents to evacuate as firefighters battled to control the blaze.
Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump appeals judge's order of independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump filed an appeal against a ruling ordering a monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and activities.
Steve Bannon appeals contempt conviction, prison sentence delayed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Steve Bannon appeals contempt conviction, prison sentence delayed
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon appealed his contempt of Congress convictions, delaying his four-month prison sentence.
Oath Keepers founder says rioters went 'off mission' entering Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Oath Keepers founder says rioters went 'off mission' entering Capitol on Jan. 6
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Monday about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that entering the building was not part of his group's mission.
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who stole 50,000 Bitcoin, now worth potentially billions of dollars, from the dark web market Silk Road in September 2012 has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Powerball take-home prize depends on taxes, lump sum option
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Man pleads guilty to stealing Bitcoin worth billions from dark web market Silk Road
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first Supreme Court opinion
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
China's imports, exports shrink in October as demand from U.S. plummets
'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression
'New revolution': Iran protests defy 40 years of women's oppression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement