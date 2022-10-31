Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 1:30 PM

Education Department releases new rules to 'improve' student debt relief programs

By Adam Schrader
The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced new regulations to "streamline and improve" targeted student debt relief programs. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3e2d1ec5fafd2e4dbe7234f1dcc46ebc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced new regulations to "streamline and improve" targeted student debt relief programs. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education on Monday released regulations that officials said will "streamline and improve" rules for major targeted student debt relief programs while eliminating red tape for borrowers.

The new regulations make transformations in a range of student loan relief programs authorized by the Higher Education Act and will take effect on July 1, 2023, the Education Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona heralded the regulations as a "monumental step forward" in efforts by the administration of President Joe Biden "to fix a broken student loan system."

"These transformational changes will protect students who've been cheated by their colleges from the bureaucratic nightmares of the past and ensure that all our targeted debt relief programs live up to the promises made by Congress in the Higher Education Act," Cardona said.

Advertisement

"We're also protecting borrowers from higher costs by limiting the practice of tacking unpaid student loan interest onto their principal balances."

Under Secretary James Kvaal said that borrowers should be able to receive debt relief they are entitled to "without wading through red tape and confusing tricks and traps."

"The regulations announced today will streamline a needlessly complicated system and give borrowers a simpler and more often automatic path to the discharges they deserve," he said.

RELATED Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close runoff

"They also stop shady schools from forcing students to sign their rights away as part of the price for admission and give the Department critical tools for holding colleges that take advantage of borrowers accountable."

Major provisions of the regulations include establishing fair requirements for what borrowers must show to get loans discharged and standards of approval for the discharge to be granted by the Education Department.

Borrowers can make claims based on what the Education Department defined as substantial misrepresentation, substantial omission of fact, breach of contract, aggressive and deceptive recruitment and judgment and secretarial final actions.

"These elements ensure that there is a connection between institutional acts or omissions and the borrower's claim, as well as a negative effect on the borrower, without imposing unreasonable requirements that a borrower applying for relief would be unlikely to meet," the Education Department said in a fact sheet.

Advertisement

Those approved will receive a full discharge and refund of all amounts paid on their loans, as well as restore students' financial aid eligibility and changes to their credit reporting. Borrowers can also have their claims reconsidered if they have been denied.

"The Department has tried for years to construct a workable process for determining partial discharge amounts and has concluded there is not a consistent way to achieve that goal," the Education Department said in the fact sheet.

"Instead, to approve a claim, the final rule will require the Department to conclude that the act or omission caused detriment that warrants a full discharge and refund."

The regulations also set rules that will allow the Education Department to automatically discharge loans for students whose colleges closed and they were unable to complete their program. If such a student does not enroll in another school after a year, they will now receive an automatic discharge of their loan.

"In the past, too many borrowers who were eligible for a discharge failed to receive one, with significant numbers of these borrowers ending up delinquent or in default," the fact sheet reads.

The regulations further increase pathways for borrowers who have total or permanent disabilities to receive a discharge, including those who receive disability from the Social Security Administration or have aged into retirement.

Advertisement

The Education Department has also reduced barriers that made it harder for borrowers eligible for public service loan forgiveness to make progress toward forgiveness.

Previously, payments that counted as progress toward forgiveness were only counted if made within 15 days of the due date but will not allow certain periods of forbearance and deferment to count toward the PSLF program.

Those periods include deferment for cancer treatment, economic hardship and service in the military, Peace Corps, AmeriCorps or National Guard.

"Under current rules, borrowers lose all progress toward forgiveness when they consolidate," the Education Department fact sheet reads.

"Under the new regulations, for example, a borrower with 60 qualifying payments on $30,000 in debt who forms a consolidation loan with another $30,000 in loans will have a new payment count of 30 payments."

The announcement comes after a federal appeals court earlier this month temporarily blocked Biden's one-time student debt relief plan from taking effect.

That program planned to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually and $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants, which assist students from lower-income families.

Read More

Biden touts $100B semiconductor facility as historic investment

Latest Headlines

Universities reject anti-Semitic statement flashed at football game
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Universities reject anti-Semitic statement flashed at football game
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued joint statements condemning anti-Semitic statements projected on the stadium where they faced off in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities have made an arrest in the murder cases of two young girls in Indiana in early 2017, police confirmed Monday morning.
Slowly, but surely, gasoline prices are ebbing lower
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Slowly, but surely, gasoline prices are ebbing lower
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The price at the pump continues to move further and further away from the high for 2022 at more than $5 per gallon
Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Opening arguments begin in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Opening arguments in the Trump Organization tax fraud criminal trial began Monday in New York Supreme Court.
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River could impact drinking water
The Mississippi River has faced historically low water levels all summer, revealing all sorts of hidden relics. However, with the river bed now lower than the Gulf of Mexico, saltwater woes have arisen.
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York City agrees to pay $26M to men wrongfully convicted of killing Malcolm X
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York City has agreed to pay $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965 and spent decades in jail for the crime.
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Three children and a young man believed to be from the same family died after a fire tore through their home in the Bronx borough of New York City early Sunday, according to officials.
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy became the youngest person to climb the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Friday.
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
Young witches and wizards are getting ready for the most ghostly holiday of October, and AccuWeather meteorologists have foreseen where the weather could disrupt Halloween festivities.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation continues to ease worldwide with a weekly 19% cases and 15% deaths drop, though two new subvariants have emerged, including in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
3 children, young man from same family die in NYC fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement