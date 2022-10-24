Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 24, 2022 / 12:37 PM

Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Allen Weisselberg, who was the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will be the star witness for the prosecution during the company's trial for tax fraud in New York. File Photo by Curtis Means/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f5ee691f0c410d69ca2db2b68a781a4e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Allen Weisselberg, who was the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will be the star witness for the prosecution during the company's trial for tax fraud in New York. File Photo by Curtis Means/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The trial of former President Donald Trump's company, the Trump Organization, began Monday in New York with jury selection.

The company is accused of paying its top executives under the table in a conspiracy to avoid paying taxes. The prosecution alleges the company acted out this scheme over the course of at least 15 years.

Advertisement

The former president is not charged in the case, though he is the principal owner of the company. His sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are co-vice presidents. Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed the allegations against his company, asserting that the case is politically motivated.

In August, company Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion. Weisselberg had an estimated $1.76 million in unreported income. He will be the star witness for the prosecution in this case.

RELATED Secret Service billed "exorbitant" rates at Trump-owned hotels, House panel finds

As part of his plea agreement, Weisselberg admitted to participating in a scheme to commit tax fraud.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a statement about Weisselberg's sentence after the plea was reached.

"The court promised Weisselberg a sentence of five months in jail to be served on Rikers Island and five years' probation, contingent on Weisselberg testifying truthfully in the upcoming criminal trial of the Trump Organization by providing truthful testimony as to the facts underlying his allocation and plea."

Advertisement

Judge Juan Merchan, acting justice of the New York Supreme Court, has been firm with the defense, in August and leading to the start of trial. While the Trump Organization's attorneys and Weisselberg disputed the validity of evidence in August, Merchan ruled the evidence "was legally sufficient to support the charges in the indictment."

The defense has also alleged the prosecution is targeting the Trump Organization because of its feelings toward the former president. In September, Merchan weighed in on those allegations.

"I will not allow you in any way to bring up a selective prosecution claim, or claim this is some sort of novel prosecution," he said.

RELATED Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization, the former president, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump, alleging they schemed to overvalue assets.

Donald Trump is also in hot water for his actions following the 2020 presidential election. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed the former president to testify on Nov. 14. Trump has not indicated whether he will abide by the order.

Advertisement

In addition, Trump is being investigated by the Department of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to overturn the election. The DOJ is also looking into classified documents that he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office.

Read More

N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses

Latest Headlines

Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
Retail gasoline prices continue to edge lower
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retail gasoline prices continue to edge lower
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- AAA finds the national average retail price for a gallon of gasoline is about 10 cents lower than this time last week.
Inflation-adjusted college tuition falls after costs frozen amid pandemic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Inflation-adjusted college tuition falls after costs frozen amid pandemic
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Inflation-adjusted tuition prices fell for the 2022-2023 academic year after costs were frozen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from College Board.
Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Ethan Crumbley, 16, could face life behind bars after pleading guilty to 24 felonies stemming from a shooting spree at a Detroit-area high school last year.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in Nebraska, Iowa
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in Nebraska, Iowa
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
Beyond Meats plant-based steak products hit grocery store shelves
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Beyond Meats plant-based steak products hit grocery store shelves
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat has released its new plant-based steak substitute amid decreased sales and staff shakeups.
Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of Italian sausage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bob Evans recalls 7,560 pounds of Italian sausage
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Bob Evans Foods, Inc. has recalled 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausages due to possible contamination. No injuries have been reported from the contamination but customers are urged to throw away or return the sausages.
Report: Math, reading scores down significantly during pandemic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Math, reading scores down significantly during pandemic
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Math and reading scores are down dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a leading national exam on Monday.
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More school districts take holiday for Hindu celebration of Diwali
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- On Monday for the first time, Diwali is a day off for students in the Spring-Ford Area School District in Pennsylvania, allowing those who observe the Hindu holiday to celebrate without missing classes.
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting at a drag racing event in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood left three men dead and two others injured, police said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Plane carrying businessman Rainer Schaller crashes off Costa Rica
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Rain, severe storms to sweep southern U.S.
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home as Ukraine allegedly shells Belgorod region
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
German climate activists douse Monet painting with mashed potatoes
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Chicago drag race shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement