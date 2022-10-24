Jury selection begins in Trump Organization criminal tax fraud case

1/2

Allen Weisselberg, who was the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will be the star witness for the prosecution during the company's trial for tax fraud in New York. File Photo by Curtis Means/UPI | License Photo

The former president is not charged in the case, though he is the principal owner of the company. His sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are co-vice presidents. Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed the allegations against his company, asserting that the case is politically motivated.

In August, company Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion. Weisselberg had an estimated $1.76 million in unreported income. He will be the star witness for the prosecution in this case.

As part of his plea agreement, Weisselberg admitted to participating in a scheme to commit tax fraud.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a statement about Weisselberg's sentence after the plea was reached.

"The court promised Weisselberg a sentence of five months in jail to be served on Rikers Island and five years' probation, contingent on Weisselberg testifying truthfully in the upcoming criminal trial of the Trump Organization by providing truthful testimony as to the facts underlying his allocation and plea."

Judge Juan Merchan, acting justice of the New York Supreme Court, has been firm with the defense, in August and leading to the start of trial. While the Trump Organization's attorneys and Weisselberg disputed the validity of evidence in August, Merchan ruled the evidence "was legally sufficient to support the charges in the indictment."

The defense has also alleged the prosecution is targeting the Trump Organization because of its feelings toward the former president. In September, Merchan weighed in on those allegations.

"I will not allow you in any way to bring up a selective prosecution claim, or claim this is some sort of novel prosecution," he said.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization, the former president, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump, alleging they schemed to overvalue assets.

Donald Trump is also in hot water for his actions following the 2020 presidential election. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed the former president to testify on Nov. 14. Trump has not indicated whether he will abide by the order.

In addition, Trump is being investigated by the Department of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to overturn the election. The DOJ is also looking into classified documents that he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office.