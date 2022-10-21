Trending
Oct. 21, 2022 / 3:10 PM

Jan. 6 committee formally subpoenas Donald Trump

By Joe Fisher
A video of former President Donald Trump is shown as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a public hearing to discuss its findings of a year-long investigation on October 13. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9f1eba8ac3b779233e48973eb2e83dd3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump.

The subpoena orders Trump to participate in "one or more days of deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14," a historic move which -- while not without precedent -- would test the power to compel a former president to answer questions before a legislative panel.

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action. We do not take this action lightly," the subpoena reads.

It also notes that former presidents including Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Gerald Ford testified before Congress after they were out of office.

Trump is also ordered to produce relevant documentation, including all phone calls, text messages and communications "sent through signal or any other means," placed or received by him or at his direction on Jan. 6, 2021. Any such communications he had with members of Congress between Dec. 18, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, relating to the presidential election are also ordered.

The former president is allowed to object to any document included in the subpoena's schedule. The objection will be privileged.

The committee voted unanimously to issue the subpoena on Oct. 13 at its latest public hearing.

The subpoena describes in some detail the actions the committee finds Trump to have taken part in, in an effort to undermine the validity of the 2020 election of President Joe Biden; actions which it believes directly contributed to the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The committee is said to have "overwhelming evidence" that Trump disseminated false allegations about the election, attempted to "corrupt" the Department of Justice, pressured state officials to change election results and pressured Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes on Jan. 6.

The subpoena goes on to state Trump then summoned tens of thousands of his supporters to Washington, knowing "some were armed," and sending them to the Capitol. Trump then sent a message on social media at 2:24 p.m., knowing of the riot at the Capitol, which incited more violence; not publicly calling for rioters to leave until several hours later.

It Trump does not comply with the subpoena, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman of the committee, said lawmakers would take further steps. After the committee's vote to issue a subpoena, Trump released a letter repeating his claims that the election was illegitimate. The letter did not mention testifying before Congress.

"The people of this country will not stand for unequal justice under the law, or liberty and justice for some. Election Day is coming. We demand answers on the crime of the century," the letter reads.

House committee holds eighth hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger (L) and former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews are sworn in July 21, 2022 to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

