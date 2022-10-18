Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 4:49 PM

MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) pictured with MacKenzie Scott during the Axel Springer Award 2018, in Berlin, Germany, on April 24, 2018. Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon after divorcing Bezos and has donated to multiple charitable causes including an $84.5 million donation to the Girl Scouts of America. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) pictured with MacKenzie Scott during the Axel Springer Award 2018, in Berlin, Germany, on April 24, 2018. Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon after divorcing Bezos and has donated to multiple charitable causes including an $84.5 million donation to the Girl Scouts of America. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of America, the largest individual donation in the history of the organization.

"This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally," said Girl Scouts CEO Sofia Chang in a press statement.

Advertisement

The Girl Scouts have been struggling to maintain engagement since the COVID-19 pandemic, with participation dropping by about 30% between 2019 and 2021.

"The support from all our donors, including this generous donation from Ms. Scott, is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We're excited to see how Ms. Scott's investment in girls will change the world," Chang said in the press release.

Scott has donated billions of dollars to various causes and organizations since receiving a 4% stake in Amazon after divorcing founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Her total net worth is approximately $34.4 billon, according to Forbes.

Earlier this year Scott set another milestone by donating $275 million to Planned Parenthood, the single largest individual donation in the history of the organization.

Advertisement

That followed a $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which was among $3.86 billion in donations Scott made to 465 groups during a nine-month period.

Read More

MacKenzie Scott, billionaire philanthropist, to divorce second husband MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council

Latest Headlines

Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple announced a slate of new product offerings on Tuesday, including new iPads and its most powerful new TV.
Chicago sees earliest 1st snowfall in 8 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chicago sees earliest 1st snowfall in 8 years
Winterlike scenes unfolded across portions of the Upper Midwest Tuesday morning as many residents woke up to fresh powder covering their Halloween decorations.
Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics partners with IKEA
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics partners with IKEA
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics has partnered with IKEA to use autonomous vehicles on supply routes in Texas.
Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers
The federal government is pumping millions more dollars into an effort to expand the United States' network of community mental health centers.
Two dead after plane crashes into Ohio parking lot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two dead after plane crashes into Ohio parking lot
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pilot and a passenger died after a small plane crashed in a parking lot Tuesday morning.
Florida citrus growers reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida citrus growers reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction
The strong winds and flooding rain from Hurricane Ian destroyed many crops in Florida, with citrus farmers reporting big losses.
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit brought by passengers in several states who claimed they were overcharged in a bait-and-switch on baggage fees.
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft will layoff additional workers, expected to be less than 1,000, in the face of an expected slowdown in growth this year and weak sales of its Windows license for personal computers.
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed: a path to Tower Rock.
Officials in Washington seek vehicle seen near origin of Nakia Creek Fire
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Officials in Washington seek vehicle seen near origin of Nakia Creek Fire
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Washington state officials said on Monday they are looking for people and a vehicle spotted near the location of a fire that started on Larch Mountain in Clark County that has forced nearly 2,500 to evacuate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement