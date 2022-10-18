MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts

1/2

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (L) pictured with MacKenzie Scott during the Axel Springer Award 2018, in Berlin, Germany, on April 24, 2018. Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon after divorcing Bezos and has donated to multiple charitable causes including an $84.5 million donation to the Girl Scouts of America. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of America, the largest individual donation in the history of the organization. "This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally," said Girl Scouts CEO Sofia Chang in a press statement. Advertisement

The Girl Scouts have been struggling to maintain engagement since the COVID-19 pandemic, with participation dropping by about 30% between 2019 and 2021.

"The support from all our donors, including this generous donation from Ms. Scott, is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We're excited to see how Ms. Scott's investment in girls will change the world," Chang said in the press release.

Scott has donated billions of dollars to various causes and organizations since receiving a 4% stake in Amazon after divorcing founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Her total net worth is approximately $34.4 billon, according to Forbes.

Earlier this year Scott set another milestone by donating $275 million to Planned Parenthood, the single largest individual donation in the history of the organization.

That followed a $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which was among $3.86 billion in donations Scott made to 465 groups during a nine-month period.